CT Lakes Natural Area’s East Inlet and Scott Bog Roads Closed Indefinitely

May 22, 2024

Pittsburg, NH – The roads that provide access to Scott Bog, East Inlet, and Boundary Pond are currently closed to motorized vehicles due to a prolonged mud season. The bridge that provides primary public access to the East Inlet Flowage of the Connecticut Lakes Natural Area is also closed due to natural deterioration and will remain unavailable to the public until further notice. These closures will allow for the repair of the East Inlet Bridge and other stream crossings. The roads may reopen, but all stream crossings will remain closed until they can be replaced.

The NH Fish and Game Department has procured 124 WMAs across the state, encompassing over 62,000 acres. The purpose of these lands is to conserve and improve habitat for wildlife. These lands are also open for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, trapping, and wildlife watching.

Federal grant money for investment in wildlife habitat was provided through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration (WSFR) Program with funding derived from manufacturer taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. These funds are collected and distributed under the Wildlife Restoration Program and have provided tens of millions of dollars for wildlife conservation in New Hampshire since the program began in the 1930s.

For the last 25 years, the $2.50 wildlife habitat fee associated with each hunting and trapping license sold in the Granite State has added matching funds for federal dollars, furthering the work of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program.

To discover a WMA near you, visit https://nhfg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=9c6fd9ba477d40ed9bcf49a6a2e7dfc4.