Therapy Brands Honored with 2024 Mental Health Award
This award underscores Therapy Brands' unwavering commitment to enhance the delivery of mental health services.
This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to developing and delivering technology that truly makes a difference in the lives of mental health providers and their patients.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapy Brands, the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals, today announced that it has been recognized with a 2024 Mental Health Award by Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Magazine. This award underscores Therapy Brands' unwavering commitment to enhance the delivery of mental health services through innovative technology and exceptional customer support.
— Jeffrey Shoreman, Chief Executive Officer, Therapy Brands
The 2024 Mental Health Awards celebrate organizations and individuals making significant contributions to the mental health sector. Therapy Brands was selected for its outstanding work in providing comprehensive software solutions that streamline administrative tasks, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance patient engagement for mental health professionals.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award, two years in a row, from Global Health and Pharma Magazine,” said Jeffrey Shoreman, CEO Therapy Brands. “This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to developing and delivering technology that truly makes a difference in the lives of mental health providers and their patients. We remain committed to supporting the mental health community with innovative tools that enable better care and improve operational efficiencies."
GHP recognizes industry pioneers and technology innovators who make valuable contributions to mental health and wellbeing. The organization’s goal is to help break down the stigma, celebrate progress, and build a future where mental health is prioritized and championed.
About Therapy Brands
Therapy Brands is the leading provider of software and services for mental health professionals. Our software solutions are used by more than 30,000 therapy practices, ranging from small independent practitioners to large enterprise organizations, for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative therapy. Our purpose-built practice management, electronic medical records, e-prescribing, and billing solutions enable clients to spend more time with patients, get paid faster, and deliver better treatments. Learn more at www.therapybrands.com.
