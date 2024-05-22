Eurobarometer survey confirms EU must reinforce cybersecurity skills*

A Eurobarometer survey published today indicates that the cyber skills shortage is increasing, there is a need for more cybersecurity specialists and we need to increase the number of highly cybersecurity-aware staff in every company across the EU. This tallies with a recent foresight report published by ENISA, the EU Agency for Cybersecurity which noted that the cyber skills gap appears to be closely connected to cyber threats. This represents a major threat to the functioning of network and information systems and to the Single Market as a whole.

The Commission has reinforced its efforts to increase awareness, visibility of cybersecurity skills initiatives and boost the numbers of skilled cybersecurity professionals in the EU. The Eurobarometer survey is part of actions taken through the Cybersecurity Skills Academy which was launched one year ago with the aim to strengthen the synergies between private and public initiatives at European and national levels to address needs of the cybersecurity labour market and its resilience. Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas and Commissioner Thierry Breton met today with high-level representatives of industry and organisations that pledged free trainings to the Academy.

Furthermore, the Commission has included the Women4Cyber Network in the Academy’s platform to actively work against gender-based stereotypes in cybersecurity.

This year, the Commission has dedicated € 10 million to support projects that aim to implement cyber skills training programmes for SMEs, start-ups, and the public sector. With this, the total amount invested since 2021 in projects and initiatives supporting cyber skills together with Member States and private-sector partners rose to around € 600 million. New funding opportunities will be made available in autumn 2024.