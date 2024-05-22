Submit Release
Commission welcomes the Council approval of the Guiding framework for the practical establishment of the Hybrid Rapid Response Teams

The Commission welcomes the Council approval on the Guiding framework for the practical establishment of the Hybrid Rapid Response Teams. This paves the way for such teams to be deployed upon request, in preparing against and countering hybrid threats and campaigns in today’s deteriorating security environment, with increasing disinformation, cyber-attacks, attacks on critical infrastructure, instrumentalised migration, and election interference by malign actors.

Hybrid Rapid Response Teams will now be one of the key instruments to support EU Member States and partner countries in countering hybrid threats as part of the EU Hybrid Toolbox.

As one of the key deliverables of the Strategic Compass, they will provide tailored and targeted short-term assistance to Member States, partner countries and Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations, drawing on relevant sectoral national and EU civilian and military expertise in countering hybrid threats. To ensure rapid deployment, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) will be used as the operational hub for deployment to partner countries.

