The Commission opens a call for funding proposals on support and integration of victims of trafficking in human beings

Today, 22 May, the Commission published a call for proposals on the support and integration of victims of trafficking in human beings. The call for proposals will make EUR 6 million available through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) for public institutions, non-profit organisations, and international organisations established in EU Member States participating in AMIF. It aims to improve the identification, assistance, support, and integration of victims of trafficking in human beings. Projects should focus on preventing and identifying victims, raising awareness about trafficking, and providing specialised support for labour, sexual exploitation and forced criminality. These actions will help to integrate victims into society or ensure the safe and voluntary return to their home country.

This initiative contributes to addressing the challenges identified in the Commission’s fourth report on trafficking in human beings, such as the isolation of victims as well as the difficulty to identify and support them, in particular when it comes to vulnerable groups, challenges related to the economic effects of the pandemic and the shift to online exploitation, as well as the need for improved cross-border cooperation. It will also support the implementation of the revised Directive on preventing and combating trafficking in human beings and protecting its victims, once formally adopted. The revised Directive was proposed by the Commission in December 2022 and provisionally agreed by co-legislators in January 2024.