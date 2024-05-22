STATE OF NAYARIT’S ‘JEWELS OF NAYARIT’ NAMED BEST TRAVEL & TOURISM VIDEO SERIES AT 45th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS
Nayarit’s “Jewels of Nayarit 2023” video series has been named Best Travel & Tourism in Social Video in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards
State of Nayarit’s “Jewels of Nayarit 2023” video series has been named Best Travel & Tourism in Social Video in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly AwardsNAYARIT, NAYARIT, MEXICO, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens, announced this morning that the Mexican State of Nayarit’s “Jewels of Nayarit 2023” video series has been named Best Travel & Tourism in Social Video in the record-breaking 45th Annual Telly Awards. This year, other travel and tourism winners included destinations like New Zealand, Rome and San Francisco, as well as Marriott International, MGM Resorts International and travel personality Samantha Brown. Winners in other industries included Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, Sawhorse Productions and TelevisaUnivision.
Season 1 of “Joyas de Nayarit” (“Jewels of Nayarit”) was hosted by Claudia Chavez and produced by the Ministry of Tourism of the State of Nayarit. The state is home to numerous secluded paradises. Its diverse ecosystems have created magical places full of unparalleled beauty. “Joyas de Nayarit” aims to show viewers all such spots with the state’s borders, including waterfalls, tropical forests, mountains, mangroves, beaches, palm groves, islands and everything else that sets the stage for ecotourism experiences and activities or extreme sports.
“The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame,” said Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues.
“The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok,” she added.
“Nayarit is one of the most visual locations in Mexico and provides the perfect setting for all works on video and photo,” said Juan Enrique Suarez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the State of Nayarit. “Our natural beauty, our people [and] our costumes are all waiting to be seen by the world.
“This project has been a team effort, and the award belongs to everyone who opened their homes, businesses, hearts and minds to showcase all we have to offer.”
Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year’s new categories included topics within Generative AI, Brand Collaboration, Use of Data Visualization, Thought Leadership and Accessibility. These categories centered on cutting-edge technologies and storytelling formats that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.
This was a record-breaking year, with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, which includes Nathalie Van Sasse Van Ysselt, vice president of Design and Creative Services, MSG Sphere Studios; Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead, Meta Creative Shop; Farihah Zaman, director, member of Brown Girl Doc Mafia; Aiden Darné, vice president, Global Studio Lead Shutterstock; and Malinda Wink, executive director, Minderoo Pictures.
Gustavo Rivas-Solis
ENroute Communications
+1 917-438-7096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Nayarit’s “Jewels of Nayarit 2023”