HEI Civil's Board of Directors Honored as One of Private Company Boards of the Year for 2024

Chair of HEI Civil Board, Sam Judd, Named Among Private Company Director Magazine's Directors to Watch Class of 2024

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a privately owned, heavy civil construction company, proudly announces that its Board of Directors has been recognized as one of Private Company Director magazine's Private Company Boards of the Year for 2024. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores the commitment to excellence and high standards upheld by HEI Civil and its associated entities, including Horsepower Site Services and Peabody General Contractors.

Private Company Director magazine annually acknowledges private company boards for their exceptional governance performance. Among numerous entries, only 11 finalists were selected, undergoing rigorous interviews with judges from Private Company Director, Directors & Boards, and Family Business magazines. The judges ultimately narrowed it down to seven boards to receive this esteemed award.

"The recognition of HEI Civil's Board of Directors as one of the Private Company Boards of the Year for 2024 reaffirms our steadfast commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance," says Leo Denslow, CEO of HEI Civil. "This achievement is a testament to the collective dedication and hard work demonstrated by our Board, the entire enterprise, and our valued partners, customers, and vendors. The importance of collaboration with owners and management cannot be overstated, as it is essential for aligning our strategic vision and ensuring effective decision-making. Strong board governance is crucial for the longevity of our enterprise beyond the current leadership, providing a solid foundation for sustainable growth and enduring success."

Furthermore, HEI Civil is proud to announce that its Chair of the Board, Sam Judd, has been individually recognized as part of Private Company Director magazine's Directors to Watch Class of 2024. This recognition honors Judd's exceptional leadership and strategic vision, which have significantly contributed to HEI Civil's success.

The recognition of HEI Civil's Board of Directors and Judd's achievement reflect the enterprise's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the heavy civil construction industry. HEI Civil extends its sincere appreciation to its partners, customers, and vendors for their unwavering support and looks forward to continued collaboration and success in the future.

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a privately owned, heavy civil construction general contractor headquartered in Castle Rock, Colo., with two sister companies, Peabody General Contractors located in Austin, Texas, and Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, N.C. The enterprise’s current portfolio includes daily work on over 70 projects, over 800 employees and 500 pieces of equipment. For detailed information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

