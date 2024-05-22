Nitrocellulose Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1,363.26 Million by 2033

The global nitrocellulose market size is calculated at USD 881.79 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,363.26 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2024 to 2033.

The global nitrocellulose market size was valued at USD 840.12 million in 2023, According to Precedence Research. The nitrocellulose market is driven by increased demand in the automotive and cosmetics industries and advanced technologies.



The nitrocellulose market refers to the global trade and consumption of nitrocellulose, a highly flammable compound derived from cellulose. Nitrocellulose, also known as guncotton, cellulose nitrate, flash cotton, flash paper, pyroxylin, and flash string, is a highly flammable chemical produced by nitrating cellulose with a solution of nitric acid and sulfuric acid. It was initially utilized as guncotton, as a propellant in weapons, and as a low-order explosive in mining.

Nitrocellulose is a nitrate ester in which the glucose repeating unit (anhydrous glucose) within the cellulose chain has three OH groups. It is used in the manufacture of lacquers and coatings, explosives, and celluloid. Nitrocellulose dissolves easily in organic solvents, forming a colorless, clear, and flexible film when evaporated. It is used as a finish on musical instruments and furniture, as well as in nail polish, because of its low cost, rapid drying time, and non-damaging characteristics.

Nitrocellulose Market Key Insights

Asia-Pacific region led the market with the largest revenue share of 46% in 2023.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

By application, the printing inks segment has accounted for more than 28% of revenue share in 2023.

By application, the wood coatings segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the projected period.

Nitrocellulose Market Data and Statistics

Nitro Quimica is rolling out a new product and enhancing its brand framework. The firm is diversifying its offerings in varnishes and other products, which is anticipated to bolster the overall supply capacity in this market. Moreover, the company has earmarked 2% of its investments for advancing this product line.

Nippon Paint has forged a partnership with a nitrocellulose company, aimed at boosting wood coatings products. This advancement in the Asia-Pacific area is projected to unlock fresh opportunities for the nitrocellulose market.

Asia-Pacific Nitrocellulose Market Size and Trends in 2024 to 2033

The Asia-Pacific nitrocellulose market size was valued at USD 386.46 million in 2023 and is estimated to hit around USD 633.92 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.07% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is seeing significant industrialization and growth in the economy, which is driving the nitrocellulose market. Key trends include growth in construction, automotive demand, and textile production, while the region also encourages technological innovation. The expanding mobility needs in Asian countries because of urbanization, economic success, and population growth have created a chance for mobility service providers to enter the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. The young generation, with its strong purchasing influence and keen interest in value for funds, wants to make better use of their time on roadways and commercialize their assets. This study focuses on the unique aspects of APAC automotive trends and how automakers can benefit from developing purpose-driven business models. This increase in the automotive industry led to a rise in the growth of the nitrocellulose market.

North America is expected to experience the fastest growth in nitrocellulose market. North America's market is shifting toward sustainability and technological advancement, with producers investing in eco-friendly formulas and developing innovative coatings for industries such as automotive and construction. North America, a major auto parts producer, manufactured 14.8 million automobiles in 2022, which represents 17.4% of the global total. By 2023, it will account for 18.6% of worldwide production, led by the United States and Mexico. The region accounts for 20.7% of global sales and is projected to be the fastest-growing producer during the next six years.

Nitrocellulose Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Nitrocellulose Market Size in 2023 USD 840.12 Million Nitrocellulose Market Size by 2024 USD 881.79 Million Nitrocellulose Market Size by 2033 USD 1,363.26 Million CAGR 4.96% from 2024 to 2033 Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Nitrocellulose Market Highlights:

Application Insights

The printing ink segment dominated the nitrocellulose market in 2023. Nitrocellulose, which offers gloss, quick drying times, and strong substrate adherence, is an essential ingredient in flexographic and gravure inks used in the packaging sector. Its outstanding solvent release and compatibility with a range of additives, including plasticizers, pigments, and resins, are what make it significant. In flexographic printing and the packaging business, where solvents must not harm rubber blankets, there is a great demand for high-odorless solvent-content printing inks and paper lacquers. Nitrocellulose LX 3/5 is a unique low-viscosity grade that presents excellent alcohol solubility, permits a high odorless solvent content, allows the highest solids loading, elevates solids loading by 30%, achieves enhanced milling due to a higher pigment ratio, and offers excellent thermoplastic properties for reliable, high-quality products.

The wood coatings segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Nitrocellulose-based lacquers are frequently utilized in wood finish applications for high-quality finishes. They improve the appearance of wood grain, dry fast, and have great polishing qualities. They can be altered with different resins or plasticizers, although they work best in light-duty applications. High nitrogen grades are used in most wood treatments; DHX 30-50 is the most often used grade because of its low viscosity and strong resistance to cold cracking.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in demand for nitrocellulose-based paint

Nitro enamels were created for automotive coloring due to their shiny, mirror-like surface. They have advantages such as resistance to UV radiation, wetness, and a short drying period of 10 minutes to half an hour at the ambient temperature. They are useful for coloring a variety of materials, including plaster, concrete, wood, and metal, and can be utilized inside and outside buildings. Nitro enamels are reasonably priced and suitable for both indoor and outdoor uses.

Usage of nail paint

Nail polish is a famous cosmetic product derived from nitrocellulose, a highly flammable substance used to make dynamite. It forms a coating that holds other substances together by combining fluids and microscopic cotton fibers. Nitrocellulose is also a major component of movie film and scraped cine film was utilized as raw material for early twentieth-century nail polishes.

Nail polish is made from nail-grade nitrocellulose, which is fragile and clings poorly to nails. Other chemicals are required to make a satisfactory coating, and nitrocellulose is available in various viscosities that correspond to the intended end viscosity. As new products are introduced, previous components are phased out, yet nitrocellulose remains a vital element in nail polish manufacture.

Restraint: Health hazards

Nitrocellulose may induce short-term health problems such as nose and throat irritation, nausea, skin and eye irritation, headache, vomiting, disorientation, difficulty breathing, and loss of consciousness. Cancer and reproductive risks are examples of chronic health impacts that might last months or years. The New Jersey Department of Health has not investigated Nitrocellulose's ability to induce cancer in animals or influence reproduction. However, exposure to Nitrocellulose can result in headaches, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, trouble breathing, and loss of consciousness.

Opportunity: Need for new technology.

The propellant industry needs new approaches to create more efficient and safer NC-based propellants. The granulation method involves molding and preparing propellant materials into granulates, which can be accomplished with either the water or lacquer methods. The shape of propellant granules might change according to the granulation method used. The geometry and dimensions of propellant granules have an impact on their burn rate. The lacquer method uses a solvent to dissolve NC, remove impurities, and create preliminary granules. To reinforce the granules, a protective colloid is added, and water is removed using an inorganic salt solution. The solvent is then evaporated or distilled from the propellant.

Advanced formulation processes are required to optimize stabilizer concentrations and kinds, hence increasing propellant service life. Compatibility with other propellant components is critical. Hence, comprehensive experimental procedures and stability studies are required. Longer test periods and precise characterization methodologies are required for the long-term viability of stabilized NC-based propellants. Advanced characterization techniques, computational modeling, and accelerated aging procedures are critical tools for estimating storage life.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, Russia expanded its imports of nitrocellulose, a critical explosive ingredient for artillery ammunition production. In 2022, Russian nitrocellulose imports grew by 70%, reaching 3,039 tons by mid-2023, nearly doubling the level in 2021.

In April 2024, Synthesia, a Czech chemical business, intends to raise its production of nitrocellulose, a fundamental ingredient in gunpowder, by 1 billion crowns (€40 million). The initiative seeks to raise Synthesia's output by 16% above the current 6,000 tons produced each year. According to Jiří Hynek, head of the Czech Defence and Security Industry Association, Synthesia is still the EU's largest arms producer.



In September 2023, the researchers created a waterproof and breathable nitrocellulose-based triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) for human-machine interaction. The changed membrane enhanced its waterproofing, breathability, and transparency. Silver nanowires (Ag NWs) were introduced into the tribo-positive layer to improve output performance. The NC-Ag NWs TENG had a 360% boost in triboelectric performance over the unoptimized one, highlighting TENGs' potential for energy harvesting and self-powered sensing.



Nitrocellulose Market Top Companies

Sichuan Nitrocell Corporation (China)

Nobel NC (Thailand)

Nitro Química (U.S.)

DowDuPont (U.S.)

TNC (U.S.)

Hubei Xuefei Chemical (China)

Hengshui Orient Chemical (China)

Nitrex Chemicals (India)

Synthesia (U.K.)

Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical (China)

Jiangsu Tailida (China)



Market Segmentation

By Application

Printing Inks

Automotive Paints

Wood Coatings

Leather Finishes

Nail Varnishes

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



