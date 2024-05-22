New PatentVest Pulse Report Reveals Transformative Trends in Portable ECG Monitoring

56% increase in global patent publications over the last five years signals growing interest in the cardiac monitoring market which is expected to grow to $3 billion per year by 2029 according to Statista.

PatentVest’s report provides groundbreaking insights into the evolving landscape of cardiac care, highlighting key players, technological advancements and the race for innovation.

Dallas, TX, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PatentVest, a leading provider of IP Strategy and IP Law services, announces the release of its latest report, "Pulse of Innovation: Shaping the Future of Cardiac Health Through Technology." This comprehensive study offers a deep dive into the rapidly evolving world of portable ECG monitoring, uncovering transformative trends in IP filings that forecast the future of the cardiac care industry.

The report highlights the seismic shift underway in cardiac monitoring, driven by the convergence of wearable devices, artificial intelligence, and cloud connectivity. Key findings include:

Technological Advancements: Portable ECG monitors capable of detecting arrhythmias and myocardial infarction, AI algorithms for predictive cardiac risk analysis, and seamless integration with smartphones and telehealth platforms.

Competitive Landscape: Insights into industry giants like Philips, Huawei, and Asahi Kasei, as well as ambitious startups such as HeartBeam, Vivalink, Vektor Medical, and Biointellisense, all vying for dominance in the market.

Insights into industry giants like Philips, Huawei, and Asahi Kasei, as well as ambitious startups such as HeartBeam, Vivalink, Vektor Medical, and Biointellisense, all vying for dominance in the market. Intellectual Property Trends: Patent filing trends show a 56% increase in global patent publications over the last five years, indicating a strong increase in interest and innovation in the space.

"Our report uncovers the cutting-edge technologies and competitive dynamics shaping the future of cardiac health," said Chris Marlett, CEO at PatentVest. "As the industry continues to evolve, understanding these trends is essential for companies looking to stay ahead of the curve and drive innovation in cardiac care."

The "PatentVest Pulse" report is now available for download on the PatentVest website PatentVest Pulse . For more information or inquiries, please contact info@patentvest.com .

The insights and analysis presented in this report, were derived from IP Research work performed for HeartBeam, an active client of our firm. Our affiliated company, MDB Capital, has performed services for and owns an equity interest in HeartBeam.

About PatentVest

PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is the first integrated IP intelligence, strategy, and law firm to enable visionary companies to develop into technology leaders. By combining our proprietary database with a time proven IP diligence process and expert analysis, we deliver actionable insights on the IP landscape to help our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve. The trends and competitive insights in this report are powered by PatentVest's proprietary IP intelligence platform. Our reports keep a pulse on the key players, technologies, and opportunities shaping deep technology markets.