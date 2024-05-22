South African statement on the attempted coup d’etat in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

South Africa condemns the attempted coup d’etat that took place on Sunday, 19 May 2024, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The attempted coup’ in the DRC constitutes an erosion of the normative framework that underpins constitutionalism and good governance on the continent, which are the central tenets of building peace, stability and security.

In this context, South Africa welcomes the statement by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission condemning the coup and any use of force to change the constitutional order in any African state”.

South Africa further welcomes the Communiqué of the Extra-Ordinary Virtual Summit of the SADC Heads of State and Government of 20 March 2024 on El Nino-induced drought, which strongly condemned this attempt aimed at destabilizing the democratic institutions of the DRC through unconstitutional means.

The attempted takeover is a violation of the African Union common position, which rejects unconstitutional changes of government, as enshrined in the Lomé Declaration of 2000 and also undermines the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

South Africa calls for calm and urges the Government of the DRC to investigate this regrettable incident.