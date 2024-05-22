Water and Sanitation calls for Gauteng high schools to participate in South African Youth Water Prize competition

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Gauteng calls to local high schools in the province to participate in the South African Youth Water Prize competition. The call was reiterated at the District Eskom Expo that took place at the Johannesburg Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The South African Youth Water Prize competition is a crucial part of the Department's Water and Sanitation Education programme. It aims to educate learners and society on various water resource management issues such as water use efficiency, water quality monitoring, protection of water resources, public health and hygiene awareness, and identification of invasive species. The competition targets grade 9, 10, and 11 learners who possess innovative ideas and projects that can help tackle the water and sanitation crisis in their communities.

The competition starts at the Provincial level, to the National level, and then proceeds to the Global level which is in Stockholm, Sweden.

During the District Eskom Expo, the DWS presented the SAYWP to mobilize schools for the 2025 adjudications, encouraging them to start their preparations early. Out of the 11 schools present at the Expo, only 5 were recognized for the 2025 South African Youth Water Prize. This indicates the high level of competition and the need for schools to start planning and working on their projects as soon as possible.

Ms. Mphothulo Eulicia, from the DWS Gauteng regional office, emphasized the importance of not letting this competition slip by. She highlighted how participating in the SAYWP can potentially change the life of a learner for the better.

“The prizes awarded to winners of the competition are quite substantial, including bursaries, laptops, trophies, and cash prizes, among others. These prizes can serve as a stepping stone for the youth towards a brighter future”, said Eulicia.

Therefore, the DWS in Gauteng urges all high schools within the province to actively participate in the competitions provided by the Department. By engaging in these competitions, students not only have the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to water and sanitation challenges but also stand a chance to win valuable prizes that can positively impact their educational and career trajectories.

The DWS in Gauteng's call for local high schools to participate in the South African Youth Water Prize competition is a step towards empowering youth to become future leaders in water resource management. By encouraging innovation and creativity, the department is nurturing a new generation of problem solvers who can help create a sustainable water future for South Africa.

Interested schools across the Gauteng region can access more information about the South African Youth Water Prize at the DWS website https://www.dws.gov.za/Projects/SAYWP/contact.aspx or contact Ms Reshoketswe Malepe at MalepeM@dws.gov.za / 083 8643 493

For more information, contact

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

