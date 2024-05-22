Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane officiates at infrastructure project handovers in Dr JS Moroka Municipality, 23 May

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane will on Thursday officiate at the handover ceremonies of two projects namely; Mmametlhake District Hospital and the newly constructed office of the Bakgatla Ba Mmakau Traditional Council in the Dr JS Moroka Municipality.

The Provincial Government resolved to upgrade the Mmatlhake District Hospital in 2019 in an effort to increase the capacity of the facility in line with the growing population. This was initiated to improve access to quality health care, in accordance with the key priorities of the 6th Administration.

The facility was recently completed and now boasts amongst others, 194 beds, state-of-the- art health care, medical wards, laboratory, EMS building and pathology morgue. The hospital has an accommodation facility for the nursing school and doctors, resource centre, surgical and TB wards as well as a recreational hall.

A phased-in approach was adopted for the upgrade of the hospital and this required the demolition of a portion of the building, to replace it with new facilities.

The construction of the Bakgatla Ba Mmakau Traditional Council offices is part of the Provincial Government’s commitment to improve the infrastructure in support of the traditional leadership. The old structure was demolished, to pave way for the construction of the new office. Mtshweni-Tsipane announced the support during the recent opening of the House of Traditional and Khoi-San leadership in Mbombela.

The offices will provide a dedicated and dignified space for the Bakgatla Ba Makau Traditional Council to conduct the day-to-day engagement with local communities. The Premier will be accompanied by MEC for Health, Ms Sasekani Manzini, Acting MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Speed Mashilo, the Executive Mayors of the Nkangala District and Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality respectively, Cllr. Thomas Ngwenya and Cllr. Nomsa Mtsweni.

The details of the events are as follows:

Unveiling of Bakgatla Ba Makau Traditional Council Offices

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Bakgatla Ba Makau Traditional Council, Mmametlhake

Unveiling of Mmametlhake Hospital

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Mmametlhake

Community Meeting

Date: Thursday, 23 May 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Shanana Sports Ground (Near Bakgatla Ba Mmakau Traditional Council) Mmametlhake

Members of the media are invited.

For media confirmations, kindly contact Ms Phumla Mokoena (Office of the Premier) on 013) 766 2249/ 060 998 8781 or Mokoenapi@mpg.gov.za or Ms Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni (Premier’s Spokesperson) on 082 967 2138.

Enquiries:

Mr Dumisani Malamule (Spokesperson – Health)

Cell: 081 790 6307

Ms Lindiwe Msibi (Spokesperson – COGTA)

Cell: 061 481 0135

Mr George Mthethwa (Spokesperson - Provincial Government)

Tel: (013) 083 302 2774

