Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Minister Thandi Modise and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla hand over headstones of fallen former MK operatives to affected families, 23 May

The RSA Deputy President, His Excellency Mr. Paul Mashatile, Minister and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise and Mr. Thabang Makwetla, in partnership with the NPA Missing Person Task Team will hand over headstones of fallen former MK operatives to 21 affected families.

The official handover and wreath laying ceremony will take place on Thursday, 23rd May 2024 at the following cemeteries viz, Garankuwa(1 Headstone), Avalon(7 Headstones), Tembisa Emfihlweni(4 Headstones) ,Jhb Westpark(8 Headstones), Crystal Park Benoni (2 Headstones) from 7am till 9h30am .

The morning ceremonies will be conducted simultaneously by respective families, military veterans, and government representatives at the above stated cemeteries in the Gauteng province.

The second part of the program will take place at the Orlando Community Hall in Soweto, starting at 11h00. All 21 affected families, military veterans, and the public will be in attendance.

The event will be addressed by the Deputy President of the Republic, His Excellency Mr. Paul Mashatile and Minister and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise and Mr Thabang Makwetla. Representatives of the Gauteng Provincial Government and the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni Metros will deliver messages of support.

During the period 1986 until 1989, these 21 former MK operatives were brutally murdered and some abducted by apartheid security forces, throughout the country for advancing the struggle to bring about democracy, peace, and social justice.

The fallen freedom fighters were ambushed by the notorious regime, which worked tirelessly to preserve a system of Apartheid that sought to sustain national oppression and suppress the struggle for freedom. The then apartheid state, buried the freedom fighters in unmarked graves and others in bushes.

Following the TRC processes, the NPA's Missing Person Task Team retraced the remains in unmarked graves, conducted DNA analysis, exhumed, and reburied the remains of the ex- combatants in different gravesites, as guided by their respective families.

In accordance with the preamble of our constitution, the Republic is obliged to honour those that suffered for justice and freedom. In addition, the Military Veterans Act mandates the Department of Military Veterans to " honour, commemorate and memorialise the armed

struggle against apartheid injustices”. As a result, the DMV commissioned a project to erect 21 tombstones for these former MK operatives.

As we mark the 30th anniversary of a free and democratic South Africa, the DMV will continue to honour and memorialize the lives and sacrifices of our fallen heroes and heroines under the following theme “Lest we forget. Freedom was never free. Remembering the lives and sacrifices of our fallen heroes and heroines”.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

DATE: 23 May 2024

TIME: 11:00 am

VENUE: Orlando Community Hall, Soweto

For Media enquiries:

Ms Lebogang Mothapa

Cell: 076 865 7188

