President Cyril Ramaphosa signs into law National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill and National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill, 24 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 24 May 2024, sign into law the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill and National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill in a ceremony at the Union Buildings.

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill lays the foundation for a multi-sectoral approach to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

This landmark legislation is a critical step forward in ensuring the safety and security of women from all walks of life.

The establishment of a council dedicated to drive a whole-of-society approach to combat this scourge is fundamental.

The council will be the statutory body charged with providing strategic leadership in the elimination of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill amends the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998 to, among other measures, provide for the establishment of the Investigating Directorate against Corruption.

The Directorate, which will over time incorporate the existing Investigating

Directorate, will have investigative capacity with priority given to particularly serious criminal or unlawful conduct committed in serious, high-profile or complex corruption, commercial or financial crime.

The legislation directs that the Directorate be given the infrastructure and resources needed to perform its functions.

The signing ceremony at the Union Buildings will take place at 10h30 on Friday, 24 May 2024.

The signing ceremony at the Union Buildings will take place at 10h30 on Friday, 24 May 2024.

