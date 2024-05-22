State of Nayarit Now a Game-Changing Destination in Sports Tourism
The Mexican destination has become a major sports tourism destination thanks to its ecosystems.NAYARIT, NAYARIT, MEXICO, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Nayarit in western Mexico may be well known for fancy and relaxing getaways on the sparkling coast of the Riviera Nayarit, but many a sports fanatic has also found it the perfect setting for active pastimes ranging from sailing, kayaking and sports fishing to surfing, flyboarding and kitesurfing, among so many others, including golf. This past week, Nayarit hosted its annual Polo Cup and Wind Festival, attracting hundreds of athletes to the destination.
● IX Riviera Nayarit Polo Cup: A Tournament in the Mexican Pacific Style
The ninth edition of the Riviera Nayarit Polo Cup gathered the leading exponents of polo on the Mexican Pacific coast. From May 16 to 18, the Tierra Tropical Polo Club, located in the Pueblo Mágico, or “Magical Town,” of San Pancho, became the venue for this prestigious world-class equestrian event and is recognized as one of the most outstanding polo clubs in Mexico.
Nayarit, known for its stunning beaches and rich culture, has once again shown that it is much more than a sunny tourist destination. Thus, the IX Riviera Nayarit Polo Cup was not only a sporting event but a complete experience combining luxury and exclusivity with the love of polo, and attendees had the privilege of enjoying the unique gastronomy and mixology of Nayarit, as well as exciting polo matches.
This year, the competition featured prominent teams such as Tierra Tropical Polo Team, Mexico Polo Life-San Acasio Polo Team and La Perla Polo Team, which have provided thrilling matches, demonstrating the passionate delivery of a tradition that began its history in Ireland at the end of the 19th century.
With an expected attendance of about 200 people during the days of the event, the Riviera Nayarit Polo Cup has meant much more than a polo tournament: It has been a celebration of lifestyle and passion for the sport, consolidating Nayarit as a top destination for sports lovers.
● Wind Festival 2024 in Bucerías, Nayarit: Epicenter of Kiteboarding Excitement
The Wind Festival 2024 unleashed its magic on the coasts of Nuevo Nayarit May 17 to 19, turning the seaside town of Bucerías into the epicenter of freestyle kiteboarding not only in Mexico but throughout Latin America. This event, which usually attracts more than 300 elite athletes and passionate enthusiasts, promised a unique experience full of action, excitement and camaraderie.
Nayarit witnessed skill and creativity at their peak as participants competed in categories such as Downwind, Long Distance, Big Air, Foil Regatta, Freestyle and Slalom from La Cruz de Huanacaxtle to Bucerías, challenging the participants with a course full of speed and excitement.
The goal of this championship event is clear: to elevate and support participants’ professional growth, improving the competitiveness and quality of the sport, and thereby promoting Nuevo Nayarit as a perfect tourist spot for the practice of water and adventure sports in Mexico and Latin America. This event not only celebrates passion for kiteboarding but also highlights the state’s natural and cultural riches.
This is the second edition of the event, following the success of its first year and with the generous support and backing of the Governor of the State of Nayarit, Dr. Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero, and his commitment to promoting events that enrich culture, encourage sports and highlight the great beauties of the state, making this event an unforgettable experience for all participants and visitors.
Whether as a competitor or spectator, it was a unique opportunity to be part of an event that is redefining the standards of kiteboarding and promoting the wonders of the beautiful state of Nayarit.
