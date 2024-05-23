TRUSTED HAMPTONS SECURITY FIRM EXPANDS TEAM TO 125 AGENTS FOR PROTECTION OF PARTIES, CONCERTS, AND EVENTS
MRG Security Service protects over 100 events per summer season in Southampton, East Hampton, Montauk, Sag Harbor, and other locations in the Hamptons.
MRG is the only security team I will trust to watch over my Estate or my family as they venture out in the hamptons”SOUTHAMPTON, NY, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRG Security Service (MRG) today announced it has grown its seasonal team of highly trained agents to now include a total of 125 security professionals. The team is staffed by law enforcement, military, and experienced security experts who are trusted across New York City and Long Island for the protection of high-profile events. MRG takes pride in offering professional yet discreet service to its clients, which often include celebrities or other high-profile individuals who demand high-level protection. MRG also has years of experience protecting global stars when they visit the hamptons such as Bella Hadid, Kevin Hart, and Robert Downey Jr, among many more.
— Ken Griffin
“Our experience and connections are what set us apart from other security companies in providing a smooth experience for clients,” said Patrick McCall, President, MRG Security Service. “We liaise with local municipalities, venue staff, event planners, and any other stakeholders, to ensure that nothing is overlooked when we are creating a security plan in order to keep attendees and hosts safe and secure.”
MRG Security Service strives to eliminate concerns for hosts and ensure that security is not something they have to worry about. This is achieved by creating airtight security plans in advance of events by working closely with onsite partners and researching potential risk factors. MRG offers a professional yet discreet service with all agents approachable and able to interact with guests, when appropriate, in a professional manner. Each security agent is dressed uniformly, well-groomed, and completely up to date with their training and licensing.
MRG handles events ranging from intimate dinner parties to large-scale productions including concerts, festivals, charity events, and more. MRG security staff members are highly familiar with the Hamptons, with MRG specializing in securing events in Southampton, East Hampton, Montauk, Sag Harbor, and other event hot spots in between.
Current and Past global and corporate MRG clients have included the UFC, G-III Apparel Group, Flo Sports, Calvin Klein, Nike, Microsoft, American Express, and Verizon. MRG security agents can be found by the side of many celebrities each summer in the Hamptons with past clients including Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Bobby Shmurda (Hip Hop performer), Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City), and other A-list celebs.
In addition to its robust event security team, MRG also provides crowd managers and fire watch for events. Crowd Managers are important assets for events in many east-end Long Island towns as municipalities have ordinances requiring them. Most events in the Hamptons require the host to file for a permit and to hire private security if there will be over 250 attendees. If there are more than 500 guests, Crowd Managers are required to be deployed. MRG has expertise in navigating this often difficult and confusing permitting process and ensuring clients are in compliance with local laws. The full-service security agency includes security at events and estates as well as providing security assessments, and coordination of bodyguard assignments.
Patrick McCall
MRG Security
+1 631-604-9111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok