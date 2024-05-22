Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,032 in the last 365 days.

May 22, 2024 - Richmond Man Previously Convicted on Weapons Charges Sentenced for Possessing a Machinegun

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Chloe Smith
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Richmond Man Previously Convicted on Weapons Charges Sentenced for Possessing a Machinegun

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for possession of a machinegun.

According to court documents, on Sept. 9, 2022, a Hanover County deputy sheriff performed a traffic stop in a car in which Jarec Dominique Brown, 23, was a passenger. At the time, Brown possessed a backpack at his feet. The deputy lawfully searched the backpack and recovered a 9mm firearm equipped with a machinegun conversion device (MCD), rendering the firearm capable of fully automatic fire. Brown was also in possession of three ammunition magazines and 66 rounds of ammunition. Brown admitted to purchasing the MCD on the darknet.

Brown has three previous convictions for possession of a concealed weapon.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Colonel David R. Hines, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen W. Miller and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon E. Schulz, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:23-cr-141.

###

You just read:

May 22, 2024 - Richmond Man Previously Convicted on Weapons Charges Sentenced for Possessing a Machinegun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more