May 22, 2024 - Richmond Man Previously Convicted on Weapons Charges Sentenced for Possessing a Machinegun

Richmond Man Previously Convicted on Weapons Charges Sentenced for Possessing a Machinegun

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for possession of a machinegun.

According to court documents, on Sept. 9, 2022, a Hanover County deputy sheriff performed a traffic stop in a car in which Jarec Dominique Brown, 23, was a passenger. At the time, Brown possessed a backpack at his feet. The deputy lawfully searched the backpack and recovered a 9mm firearm equipped with a machinegun conversion device (MCD), rendering the firearm capable of fully automatic fire. Brown was also in possession of three ammunition magazines and 66 rounds of ammunition. Brown admitted to purchasing the MCD on the darknet.

Brown has three previous convictions for possession of a concealed weapon.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Colonel David R. Hines, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen W. Miller and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon E. Schulz, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:23-cr-141.

