Cappellini opens a new showroom on Madison Avenue in New York

Cappellini's space in New York

Inside the new space, on Madison Avenue, iconic pieces by Barber & Osgerby, Dimore Studio, Piero Lissoni, Nendo and Patricia Urquiola are on display.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cappellini brings its Experience overseas, an immersion in essential and concrete design to be experienced within the beating heart of the Big Apple. The Italian brand led by art director Giulio Cappellini finds its space inside the new Poltrona Frau flagship store, entrusted as for concept and design to the Milanese studio AMDL Circle, under the direction of architect Michele De Lucchi.

The new store, at 181 Madison Avenue, on the corner of 34th Street in the center of the NoMad design district, is interpreted as a dynamic space encouraging transformation, interaction and creativity. A real experiential center offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in different settings, coming into contact with the high-end products of some of the most important Italian brands.

Through a successful dialogue between the design of the past and today, Cappellini interprets residential and contract architecture from all over the world, synthesizing the evolutions of contemporary society into an ideal dwelling microcosm.

The pieces signed by historic designers such as Piero Lissoni, Patricia Urquiola, Barber & Osgerby, Nendo and Dimore Studio fit perfectly with the vision of the store offering fine furnishings and accessories for interiors and exteriors.

Among the products on display are the Lud'O series by Patricia Urquiola with its soft and welcoming sofa and the coffee tables with a conical metal base, already a distinctive feature of the Lud'Ina armchair and chair; the re-edition of the Classica Chair by Piero Lissoni, with neutral tones and colors such as red, yellow and purple.

Furthermore, the Pinch collection of coffee tables by Nendo in tubular metal and solid wood, the large oval table Millepiedi by Dimore Studio with its structure in black painted metal tubes and brass, ideal as a dining or meeting table, and finally, the Bottle table by Barber & Osgerby in a version completely in white Carrara marble or black Marquinia marble.

Alongside the iconic products, there is space for the strong and expressive works of young designers from the Far East, such as Daisuke Kitagawa, founder of Design for Industry, with his Floe, a series of coffee tables in chromed metal and white, black or smoked colored glass, demonstrating not only Giulio Cappellini's innate vocation as a talent scout, but also his ability to constantly research and pay attention to new languages and interpreters from all over the world.