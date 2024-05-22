A Bold Step Forward: Trial Equity and Miller Tanner Associates Partner to Champion Diversity in Clinical Research

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trial Equity and Miller Tanner Associates (MTA) are excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership aimed at expanding education and participation across diverse patient groups, in a strategic move to address the crucial gap in clinical trial diversity. This collaboration will co-market Trial Equity’s innovative Clinical Trial Diversity Training to pharmaceutical sponsors, CROs, and site networks, leveraging MTA's extensive global reach and expertise in event management within the healthcare sector.

Miller Tanner Associates, a Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)-certified leader in life sciences and corporate event planning, brings its sterling reputation and logistical prowess to this partnership. Known for its personalized expertise and tailored solutions in managing Face-to-Face, Virtual, and Hybrid meetings, MTA will now also promote Trial Equity's eLearning course through its Event Content Management (ECM) platform, VALTs (Virtual Assessment, Learning & Training source). MTA will further empower healthcare professionals (HCPs) to implement diversity in clinical trials by offering Trial Equity’s vital diversity workshops at Investigator Meetings.

"Partnering with Miller Tanner Associates was a strategic choice, driven by their deep expertise in life sciences and masterful event planning,” shared Dr. Otis Johnson, Co-founder, Trial Equity. “Their innovative VALTs platform and extensive global experience are key to effectively delivering our Clinical Trial Diversity Training worldwide. This partnership marks a critical step toward ensuring future medical breakthroughs are effective and accessible to everyone, truly reflecting the diverse communities we aim to serve.”

Both the eLearning course and in-person diversity workshop content, developed by Trial Equity, offer a comprehensive curriculum designed to broaden the representation and effectiveness of clinical trials. The course directly addresses disparities identified in recent studies, including findings from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, which highlighted the insufficient infrastructure for engaging and recruiting diverse patient populations.

“Diversity in clinical trials is a significant challenge for our industry and one that demands urgent action,” said Scott Nodolf, Chief Revenue Officer, MTA. “MTA is proud to partner with Trial Equity to meet the evolving needs of our customers with this new service offering and drive meaningful transformation of our industry.”

Together, Trial Equity and Miller Tanner Associates are setting new standards in clinical trial diversity, paving the way for a future where medical research is truly inclusive.

About Trial Equity

Trial Equity is committed to ensuring that all people have safe and effective medicines by providing inclusive access to medical research opportunities. By equipping professionals with the necessary resources and education, Trial Equity aims to mirror the disease population in clinical trials, enhance drug development quality, and accelerate patient recruitment.

About Miller Tanner Associates (MTA)

Miller Tanner Associates is a full-service event planning company with over 27 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. With a track record of delivering nearly 3,000 successful Investigator Meetings globally, MTA's dedication to excellence and customer service is unmatched in the industry. As a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise, MTA is also a proud advocate for diversity and inclusivity in all business aspects.

For more information on this partnership, the Clinical Trial Diversity eLearning Course, or to arrange a diversity workshop, please visit Miller Tanner Associates or Trial Equity.

