PRIVATE COMMUNITIES REGISTRY RELEASES 2024 SURVEY RESULTS OF HOMEBUYERS AND RENTERS RESEARCHING LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES
The definitive annual report unlocks the secrets of today's homebuyer preferences, budgets, motivations, and decision-making processes.
Every year, PCR surveys thousands of people actively considering master-planned communities. We go beyond demographics and dive into what truly motivates them.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private Communities Registry (PCR), the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities, has released its 2024 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities Report. This free, 32-page report reveals insight into the behavior, motivations, and financial situations of retirees and pre-retirees searching for homes in communities that provide specific characteristics, amenities, and lifestyle preferences.
"Every year, PCR surveys thousands of people actively considering master-planned communities," says Ben Keal, PCR's Sales and Operations Director. "We go beyond demographics - our data dives into what truly motivates them. They're not just looking for a place to live, they're seeking a lifestyle."
This deep understanding translates into a report with actionable insights for builders, developers, clubs, and anyone invested in creating thriving lifestyle communities.
What do these niche homebuyers want? Here’s a snapshot of some of the key takeaways from the 2024 report:
- Lifestyle community buyers are willing to spend more for their next home: For the first time ever, the majority of respondents (52%) have a budget of $500,000 - $1 million+
- The majority of age-qualified buyers will be mortgage-free: 60% plan to pay cash for their next home
- In a common year-over-year trend, the process for lifestyle community buyers remains purposeful and deliberate: 57% have a buying timeline of 1-2+ years
- Retirement is a key catalyst for life-changing moves: 67% plan to relocate to a new state and cite “retirement” as the main reason (53%), followed by “seeking warmer weather” (43%)
- PCR users display an active intent to buy: 77% of respondents have toured a community in person, with 48% having done so within the past year
- Active adult/55+ buyers have several highly preferred amenities:
Walking/Biking Trails (71%)
Swimming Pool (71%)
Fitness Center (69%)
Clubhouse (51%)
Tennis/Pickleball (42%)
Golf (40%)
- Lifestyle community buyers value stress-free homes with minimal upkeep: 69% want an open floor plan, 69% prefer a single-level home, and 65% say low-maintenance living is the most important feature with their next home purchase.
"Even with recent market fluctuations, demand for retirement communities and active adult lifestyles stays strong," says Ben. "PCR's latest report sheds new light on how communities and real estate companies can leverage these insights to their advantage."
The results of this year’s report analyzed the responses of over 1,500 visitors to PrivateCommunities.com who completed the survey in April of 2024. With nearly 1 million annual site visits, this report represents a segment of the impactful data regularly collected by PCR.
For details on these insights and full survey results, download the entire report here.
About Private Communities Registry, LLC (PCR)
Founded in 1996, PCR is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities. Each year, nearly 1 million visitors browse PCR’s website to search gated, golf, active adult, and 55+ retirement communities, hoping to find their dream home in a community based on amenities or location. Ultimately, PCR helps builders, developers, and real estate companies drive sales through valuable leads and quality website traffic. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com.
