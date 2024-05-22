Crown Castle Announces Shareholders Have Elected All 12 of the Company’s Director Nominees

Results Reflect Support for Ongoing Value Creation Initiatives

HOUSTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle" or the “Company”) announced today that, based on preliminary information from the Company’s proxy solicitor, Crown Castle’s entire slate of 12 nominees has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors ("Board”) at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



The Company issued the following statement:

We thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in our highly qualified board members as they oversee the creation of a stronger, more valuable Crown Castle. Along with our new CEO, Steven Moskowitz, the board continues to take action, including conducting the strategic and operational review of our fiber and small cell business already underway, to improve performance and unlock shareholder value.

The results announced today are preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Election. Crown Castle will report voting results on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming days.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market.

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

