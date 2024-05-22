The Mutual Group Announces Two Appointments to Board of Directors

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMG Insurance Services, LLC (“The Mutual Group”) appointed David Charlton and Kurt Bock to its Board of Directors. The two new members bring insight and perspectives spanning both mutual insurance companies and the general insurance industry, along with underwriting knowledge and acumen.

Chuck Chamness, Chair of The Mutual Group’s Board of Directors, stated, “I am excited for both David and Kurt to join The Mutual Group’s board. As we build out The Mutual Group, having directors with deep insurance industry expertise will help us execute our company’s long-term vision."

Charlton brings extensive insurance industry experience and leadership expertise with him, including Chief Executive Officer & Director at Global Indemnity Group, President & Executive Vice President at ACE Insurance Company and Executive Vice President & Chief Underwriting Officer at USLI. His expertise spans building businesses, teams, products and automation, as well as the creation and execution of innovative ideas for insurance companies.

Bock is a seasoned executive and former CEO of Country Financial, a multi-line insurance and financial services company. He is currently an adjunct faculty instructor at Queens University of Charlotte, as well as one of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies’ primary faculty members of their Director’s Bootcamp. Additionally, his significant executive leadership experience includes roles across financial services, insurance, membership associations and manufacturing/distribution companies. Before his leadership roles in the insurance industry, Bock served 28 years in the United States Air Force retiring with the rank of Colonel.

Tim Fleming, The Mutual Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The combined expertise that David and Kurt bring to the board underlines The Mutual Group’s commitment to delivering operational and underwriting excellence to the mutual insurance community.”

About The Mutual Group

The Mutual Group delivers innovative insurance services dedicated to the long-term success and independence of mutual insurance carriers. Based in West Des Moines, Iowa, The Mutual Group and its more than 400 employees support the company’s four service verticals: underwriting, claims, corporate services and technology. The Mutual Group, which has more than $800 million in annual premium serviced across 50,000 commercial policyholders, is led by a team of seasoned industry experts with deep experience in leading innovative insurance companies across a variety of subsectors. For more information, please visit TheMutualGroup.com.

