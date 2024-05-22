Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Triton Environmental, Inc. to True Environmental, Inc.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Triton Environmental, Inc. by True Environmental, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Triton Environmental provides environmental consulting and engineering services to a diverse client base that includes Fortune 500 companies as well as government, commercial, and industrial clients. Triton is a multidisciplinary organization that provides a diverse range of services to its clients. The company’s wide range of expertise enables them to deliver high-quality services that meet the unique needs of each client.

The founder of Triton, Chris Marchesi (who will remain with True during a transition period as Triton’s CEO), has expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s partnership with True Environmental, stating “Today marks a significant milestone in Triton's continued evolution. The partnership is aimed at investing in Triton's talented and dedicated people, with the goal of better serving clients. True Environmental is a group that shares Triton's values, respects our culture, and is committed to supporting our clients.”

True Environmental ("True"), backed by Halle Capital, is a platform focused on building a consulting and engineering organization for environmental end markets. True Environmental is led by Jim Stamatis, former CEO of Louis Berger and 30+ year industry veteran. True seeks to partner with founder and employee-owned consulting and engineering firms, providing capital solutions to accelerate growth and liquidity events for ownership transition.

Halle Capital is a lower-middle market, growth-oriented private equity firm based in New York. Halle leverages the experience and network of its professionals to pursue investment opportunities in healthcare services and business/consumer services.

