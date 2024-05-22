Kyoto Fusioneering and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Launch Joint Venture, Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc.

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. (KF), a pioneer in designing and developing fusion power plant systems, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, are thrilled to announce the formation of Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. (FFC). This joint venture extends the successful Strategic Alliance formed between KF and CNL in September 2023, which aims to develop and deploy deuterium-tritium (D-T) fusion fuel cycle technologies.



FFC represents a strategic consolidation of expertise from KF and CNL, dedicated to engineering and delivering large-scale fuel cycle systems for global fusion development programs. By marrying the advanced technological and operational capabilities of its parent organizations, FFC is uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive solutions that surpass those previously achievable by either entity alone.

The first project under this initiative is UNITY-2, a groundbreaking integrated and flexible fuel cycle test facility located at Chalk River Laboratories. This facility, slated to be commissioned by the end of 2025 and fully operational by mid-2026, will pioneer the full D-T fuel cycle from fuel discharge to purification and supply, demonstrating efficient tritium processing technology in relevant conditions and at relevant rates to enable a risk-reduced path to a fusion pilot plant (FPP). It will address key risks in an FPP’s tritium processing plant by developing and demonstrating critical enabling technologies, and as the first of several planned projects, UNITY-2 sets the stage for subsequent facilities that will support experimental and power plant-scale fusion machines worldwide.

Words from Our Leaders

The Honorable Victor Fedeli, the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario, commented: "Ontario is proud to host FFC, a testament to our leadership in the energy sector and commitment to innovation. This venture will not only bolster our technological capabilities but also generate significant employment opportunities within the region."

Jack Craig, CEO of CNL, expressed his enthusiasm about this groundbreaking joint venture: "Establishing Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. marks a significant milestone in fusion energy development, combining KF's technological prowess and CNL's extensive experience with tritium handling to revolutionize the fusion industry."

Dr. Satoshi Konishi, CEO of KF, stated: "Through FFC, we are not just accelerating the development of crucial fuel cycle technologies but also providing comprehensive solutions that will shape the future of fusion energy. This facility—UNITY-2—is just the beginning, as we aim to design and implement similar systems globally."

Fred Dermarkar, CEO, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), commented: “This new venture is an anchor point for Canada in the growing global fusion industry. Canada boasts world-renowned capability in in tritium and tritium-handling, as a result of our strong CANDU reactor ecosystem. At AECL, we are pleased to be able to leverage this capability to address a critical operation that will be needed for demonstration and deployment of fusion for commercial applications. We are excited for fusion technology developers to focus on advancing their plasma demonstrations and for them to know, with confidence that the coordinating systems they will need can and will be available to them from FCC. This venture will help build a foundation for growth of the fusion industry in both Canada and Japan, as well as serving our international partners.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of AECL, CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca. Media inquiries can be directed to media@cnl.ca.

About KF

Kyoto Fusioneering, established in 2019, is a privately funded technology startup with facilities in Tokyo, Kyoto, Reading (UK), and Seattle (USA). The company specializes in developing advanced technologies for commercial fusion power plants, such as gyrotron systems, tritium fuel cycle technologies, and breeding blankets for tritium production and power generation. Working collaboratively with public and private fusion developers across the globe, Kyoto Fusioneering’s mission is to make fusion energy the ultimate, sustainable solution for humanity’s energy needs.

Explore more about KF’s vision for the future of energy at www.kyotofusioneering.com/en/ or by contacting media@kyotofusioneering.com

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

media@cnl.ca