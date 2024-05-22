The Master Group unveils new warehouse in Calgary, Alberta, reinforcing commitment to innovation and service excellence

New facility represents $6.4 Million investment, elevating industry standards and enhancing customer experience

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Master Group (Master), Canada’s largest and one of North America’s foremost heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration distributors, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new distribution centre in Calgary, Alberta.



This cutting-edge facility represents a significant milestone for Master, marking its continued commitment to excellence and innovation in serving customers across diverse sectors including residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial.

Master has invested over $11 million in Alberta since 2019, and the company has significantly contributed to the economic development and infrastructure enhancement of the region.

Notably, over $9 million of this investment has been directed towards the Calgary region, encompassing the establishment of three branches and the construction of the new distribution centre.

"We are delighted to inaugurate our new facility in Calgary, Alberta, which represents a significant milestone in our journey of growth and innovation," said John Kaul, President, The Master Group. "This investment underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional solutions and service to our valued customers across Canada and the United States."

The new distribution centre alone represents an investment of $6.4 million, underscoring Master’s dedication to providing world-class infrastructure to support its operations and customer service initiatives in Calgary and beyond.

Spanning an impressive 150,000 square feet, the new warehouse also features an additional 48,000 square feet of outdoor storage, offering increased capacity and enhanced efficiency to meet the evolving needs of customers.

This facility is poised to elevate the standard of service delivery in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industry.

For more information about The Master Group, visit www.master.ca.

About The Master Group

The Master Group is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry distributors. The company celebrated 70 years in business in March 2022 and has been named one of Canada’s Best-Managed Companies since 2010. Master provides solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors. Today, the company employs over 1,500 dynamic and dedicated team members. Together, the Master team serves the industry from 85 branches and seven distribution centres across Canada and the United States.

Improving lives, in every degree.

To learn more about The Master Group, visit www.master.ca.