Axonius Bolsters C-Suite with Strategic New Hires

Wendy Zheng named as Chief Financial Officer and Joe Diamond named as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced the appointment of Wendy Zheng and Joe Diamond as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), respectively.



Zheng and Diamond join Axonius following a record-breaking year. In late 2023, the company achieved $100 ARR , the third fastest on record of any other cybersecurity company. Following this, Axonius announced it raised $200M in a Series E extension round led by Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The Axonius Correlated Partner Program also recently received its fourth consecutive 5-star rating in the CRN® Partner Program .

“We’re excited to have Wendy and Joe joining our team, and the timing couldn’t be better,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-founder of Axonius. “In their previous roles, both have demonstrated the qualities we’re looking for in leadership as we enter a defining period for our company — unwavering integrity, strategic minds, and keen ability to execute on critical growth opportunities. We’ve never been better poised for growth and long-term success, and we know Joe and Wendy will be instrumental in building on this momentum.”

Zheng joins Axonius from OneTrust, where she served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. She has led numerous global accounting teams, providing financial and operational leadership. Prior to OneTrust, Wendy served as the Vice President, Corporate Controller of Okta, Inc., where she was an instrumental leader of Okta’s initial public offering and helped the business grow from $100 million to more than $1.3 billion in revenues.

“I’m thrilled to join Axonius at such a pivotal point in the company’s growth trajectory,” said Wendy Zheng, CFO of Axonius. “As a leader in the cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management spaces, Axonius has experienced incredible growth and momentum since its founding. I’m honored to be a part of this incredibly dedicated team, and to leverage my expertise to propel us forward in our next phase of growth.”

Diamond joins from Okta where he most recently served as VP, Global Demand Marketing, leading Okta’s global demand organization including its field, regional, partner, solutions, and campaign marketing teams. He previously served in leadership roles at Okta for global product strategy and product marketing and played a pivotal role in launching its Workforce and Customer Identity platforms on Okta’s path from $100 million to more than $2.2 billion in revenues.

“Every organization in the world is transforming its security and IT stacks to meet the demands of today’s security and business landscapes,” said Joe Diamond, CMO, Axonius. “There’s no other company doing this degree of significant work to equip companies of any size to enable complete visibility and control of their environments. We are in the prime position to disrupt the security industry, and I couldn’t be more humbled and excited to get started.”

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by providing a system of record for all digital infrastructure. With a comprehensive understanding of all assets including devices, identities, software, SaaS applications, vulnerabilities, security controls, and the context between all assets, customers are able to mitigate threats, navigate risk, decrease incident response time, automate action, and inform business-level strategy — all while eliminating manual, repetitive tasks. Recognized as creators of the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) category and innovators in SaaS Management Platform (SMP) and SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically enforce policies and automate action. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in history, with accolades from Deloitte, CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, the Axonius Platform covers millions of assets for customers around the world. To book a demo or start a free trial, visit Axonius.com .

