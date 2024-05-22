Questex’s Fierce Pharma and Fierce Network Recognized for Outstanding Content from the American Society of Business Publication Editors

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces Fierce Pharma and Fierce Network, formerly Silverlings, won National Azbee Awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). The Azbee Awards are the most competitive awards programs for b2b media.



“With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve our content delivers our audiences with the information they need to move their businesses forward,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “We are delighted that Fierce Pharma and Fierce Network have both been recognized by this prestigious awards program for their content. We are very proud of our editorial teams who are committed to serving the pharmaceutical communities and cloud computing with the trusted information they need to succeed."

Fierce Pharma, the go-to destination for the news and trends shaping the industry, won a bronze award in the Online: Event Coverage category for the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Coverage.

Fierce Network, a mega portal to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry, won a gold award in the All Content: Editorial category for the Op-Eds from Stephen M. Saunders, MBE.

In addition, the entries were also winners of the ASBPE Azbee Northeast Regional awards program. Fierce Pharma won a silver award and Fierce Network won a gold award.

