American Airlines to Webcast Remarks at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) CEO Robert Isom will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 29, at 8 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

