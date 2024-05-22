[Macao-Hengqin Industries Synergy] Supporting the MICE Industries with Central Government’s Preferential Measures for Macao Including the “Tourist Group Multi-entry Measure”

MACAU, May 22 - The first ordinary plenary meeting of the Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions in 2024 was held on 20 May. The meeting was presided by Lei Wai Nong, Chairman of the Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions and Secretary for Economy and Finance.

Attendees exchanged views on the latest developments and trends of the MICE industry.

“Multi-venue Event” Collaboration Model Ushers in New Development Opportunities

According to Secretary Lei Wai Nong, the boundaries management implemented in Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin from March, the “Measures for the Management of Multifunctional Free Trade Accounts in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin” implemented in May, and a series of entry-exit facilitation measures such as the multiple Macao-Hengqin entry-exit for tourist groups, have brought about new opportunities for the development of industries in Macao and Hengqin, especially the new patterns such as “Multi-venue Event”.

He added that Macao is having close communication with the Co-operation Zone’s economic and trade departments to carry out different preparations. He said the relevant departments had been instructed to visit the mainland and contact departments of local governments which had hosted events in Macao or have potential to host MICE activities in Macao, in order to publicise the above facilitation measures and services.

Some attendees reported having received enquiries on the “tourist group multi-entry” travel facilitation measure. Some of them reported that trade visitors of Macao’s MICE events are trying out a new option of accommodation – staying in Hengqin accommodation when participating in Macao’s events, as a way to decrease the cost of joining MICE activities in Macao and support the Macao-Hengqin MICE industry’s development.

Many Large MICE Events Are Hosted to Enhance Macao’s International Presence and Influence

Secretary Lei Wai Nong mentioned at that a series of large MICE activities were organised by the Macao SAR government and the industry one after another in 2024. Particularly, the “6th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao)” and the “China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Entrepreneur Conferences” held in April, which were highly valued by nine Portuguese-speaking countries. Government and enterprise delegations from these nine Portuguese-speaking countries were organised to participate in the events, which not only deepened the breadth and depth of the co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, but also effectively enhanced the international presence and influence of Macao. Later this year, a number of important MICE events will be held to help connect resources in key industries through the high-level guests from multiple fields at home and abroad.

According to Secretary Lei Wai Nong, the Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions has always been an important platform for the government and the industry to strengthen interaction and exchanges. Since this meeting is the last one for this session of the Committee, he would like to thank all the Committee members for their long-term valuable opinions which assisted the government in formulating practical MICE policies in many aspects. Driven by the new productive forces, he is also optimistic about the healthy long-term development of the industry.

Macao Ranks 20th among Asia Pacific Cities in the Global Conference Cities’ Ranking

According to Secretary-General of the Committee and President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U, the “International Meetings Market 2023 Report” recently published by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) ranked Macao the 20th among Asia Pacific cities in the global conference cities’ ranking, which is a big leap (34) comparing with the 54th in 2022, reflecting the recognition of the international organisations for Macao’s software and hardware advantages and the competitiveness of the conference market in the city.

In addition, in line with the objectives of the “1+4” planning, to constantly introduce more international and professional MICE events to Macao, the government, in hands with the industry operators, has kept on promoting Macao as an ideal convention and exhibition destination. In addition, IPIM has also launched the International Professional Conference Subsidy Matching Initiative this year, aiming to further connect the resources and networks of the six major integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, chambers of commerce, associations, and key industry professionals, and to create synergy through the linkage between the upstream, midstream and downstream of the MICE industry chain. Through the extensive promotion of the Initiative and the enhanced MICE event bidding, more professional conferences accredited by international associations like ICCA will be brought to Macao, accelerating the professional development of local conventions.

Some of the committees opined that the gratifying improvement of Macao’s ICCA ranking shows international MICE organisation’s recognition of the Macao SAR Government and the sectors’ endeavour in optimising MICE software and hardware facilities. As the industry grows internationally, Macao has manifested its capabilities by reviving the MICE sector effectively after the pandemic.