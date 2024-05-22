UM Vice Rector Michael Hui receives Honorary Fellowship from CUHK

MACAU, May 22 - Michael Hui, vice rector of the University of Macau (UM), interim director of the Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics & Management, and chair professor of the Department of Management and Marketing in the Faculty of Business Administration, has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in recognition of his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of marketing.

Prof Hui’s teaching and research focus on services marketing, consumer behaviour and cross-cultural marketing. His extensive research on services marketing has not only enriched the knowledge base of the academic community, but has also created a lasting impact on business practice and social development. He has taught at several universities in the UK and Canada. During his tenure at CUHK, Prof Hui received the Faculty Teaching Excellence Award from the Faculty of Business Administration and the Vice-Chancellor’s Exemplary Teaching Award for his innovative teaching methods and research achievements. He has also published his research results in multiple international academic journals and is currently on the editorial board of several international academic journals. In addition to his contributions to teaching and research, Prof Hui is actively involved in public service and social affairs. He has taken up important positions such as chairman of the Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board and member of the Hong Kong Consumer Council, and was awarded the Medal of Honour by the Hong Kong SAR Government.

Prof Hui has extensive and exceptional management experience. He has held several key positions at CUHK, including associate dean and director of the BBA programme of the Faculty of Business Administration, associate pro-vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellor/vice-president, and head of the Department of Marketing. At UM, he has made significant contributions to the university through his exemplary leadership and management skills. Despite his demanding teaching and research responsibilities, Prof Hui willingly shares his expertise to contribute to the advancement of society. Currently, he is also chairperson of the Consumer Relations Panel of the Hong Kong Travel Industry Authority, and he provides professional advice to the Public Administration Reform Consultation Committee of Macao.

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Prof Hui obtained his BBA from CUHK in 1980, his CAAE (Certificat d’aptitude à l’administration des enterprises) from IAE Aix-en-Provence, France, and his PhD from London Business School. He joined CUHK in 1996, and was appointed vice rector (academic affairs) by UM in 2019 through a global recruitment and rigorous selection process. Prof Hui has made substantial contributions to the academic and educational communities.

