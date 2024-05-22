Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: May 21, 2024 As Construction Debris Keep Reappearing Along State Route 49 in Rome, NYSDOT Looking For Assistance From the Traveling Public In recent weeks, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has repeatedly encountered large areas of illegally dumped construction debris along State Route 49 in the City of Rome, in the area of the State Route 49/825 interchange. To put the level of this construction debris in perspective, multiple times NYSDOT crews have cleared 20-30 bags of debris at a time, with some loads weighing over 2,000 pounds. NYSDOT has reached out to the New York State Police and the Rome Police Department for assistance with the matter, and they are in the process of posting "No Dumping" signs along the entire corridor, but the debris continues to be left for NYSDOT crews to handle, bag, and dispose of in violation of New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1220. Anyone with information related to the piles of construction debris is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000. State Department of Transportation Regional Director, Linda A. Lubey, P.E. said, "We have a responsibility to keep our highways clear of debris for the safety of the traveling public, but this is an extreme circumstance, and it comes at the Department's expense. Every minute we clean up trash along the road, especially at this volume, is a minute that we are not performing regular highway maintenance work that enhances safety for the traveling public. We greatly appreciate the assistance of the New York State Police and Rome Police Department with this matter and encourage anyone with any information regarding this matter to please come forward."