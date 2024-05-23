Ripples Learning and Adroit Associates Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance HR Capacity Building in Asia and Africa
Strengthening HR Capacities Worldwide: Ripples Learning and Adroit Associates Join Forces to Provide Top-Tier Training and Certification Programs.BANGLORE, INDIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripples Learning, a leader in HR certification and training, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Adroit Associates, a globally renowned consultancy with significant operations in Afghanistan, Yemen, Africa, and Europe. This collaboration marks a substantial advancement in both organizations' dedication to enhancing client support through comprehensive human resources capacity building, organizational development, and HR-related research.
Empowering HR Across Borders
The partnership aims to leverage Ripples Learning’s globally recognized HR certification programs and Adroit Associates’ extensive regional expertise. Together, they plan to deliver top-tier HR training and certification programs tailored to the unique needs of organizations in Afghanistan, Yemen, parts of Africa, and Europe.
A Shared Vision of Excellence
Both Ripples Learning and Adroit Associates are united by a vision of empowering HR professionals and organizations with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in today’s dynamic environment. This partnership combines Ripples Learning’s robust curriculum, renowned for its practical expertise and global recognition, with Adroit Associates’ deep understanding of local contexts, to make a significant impact on the HR landscape in these regions.
Key Benefits of the Partnership
1. Enhanced HR Capacity Building: The partnership will offer comprehensive training programs covering essential HR functions, ensuring professionals are equipped with the latest industry knowledge and practical skills.
2. Organizational Development: Customized solutions will be developed to help organizations improve their HR processes, leading to more efficient and effective operations.
3. Research & Development: Joint research initiatives will address specific HR challenges faced by organizations in Afghanistan and Yemen, providing valuable insights and actionable recommendations.
Leadership Perspectives
“We are excited to announce our partnership with Ripples Learning, a collaboration that aligns perfectly with our core values and strategic objectives. This partnership represents a significant advancement in our commitment to enhancing client support through human resources capacity building, organizational development, and HR-related research,” said Mohammad Qasim Nazari, CEO of Adroit Associates.
"At Ripples & CHRMP, our commitment lies in empowering organizations and professionals globally. This collaboration with Adroit Associates seamlessly aligns with our mission to offer comprehensive solutions for business and individual capacity enhancement, fostering human capital development. We are thrilled to contribute our expertise and eagerly anticipate catalyzing positive transformations in HR practices across these regions," expressed Animesh Rai, Co-Founder, Ripples Learning.
About Ripples Learning
Ripples Learning is a premier training, consulting, and certification firm specializing in behavioral skill development and Human Resources Management. Their extensive array of solutions encompasses leadership development, competency-based solutions, capacity building, and HR certification programs such as CHRMP. As a trusted learning partner, Ripples Learning serves numerous corporations across diverse sectors in India and abroad, including both private and public entities. Grounded in practical application and adhering to global standards, Ripples Learning's certifications are esteemed and acknowledged by organizations worldwide.
About CHRMP
Certified Human Resource Management Professional (CHRMP) is a globally recognized HR certification provider, dedicated to advancing the field of human resources through innovative and comprehensive training programs. Our certifications are trusted by professionals and organizations worldwide.
About Adroit Associates
Adroit Associates is a consultancy firm with a strong presence in Afghanistan, Yemen, parts of Africa, and Europe, specializing in human resources, organizational development, and research. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the local context, Adroit Associates provides tailored solutions that drive success for their clients.
Isha Mehra
Ripples Learning & Research Pvt Ltd
+91 96067 07417
info@chrmp.com