Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Amgevita, adalimumab, Date of authorisation: 21/03/2017, Revision: 12, Status: Authorised

Therapeutic indication

Rheumatoid arthritis

Amgevita in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for:

the treatment of moderate to severe, active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients when the response to disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs including methotrexate has been inadequate.

the treatment of severe, active and progressive rheumatoid arthritis in adults not previously treated with methotrexate.

Amgevita can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to methotrexate or when continued treatment with methotrexate is inappropriate.

Amgevita reduces the rate of progression of joint damage as measured by x-ray and improves physical function, when given in combination with methotrexate.

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Amgevita in combination with methotrexate is indicated for the treatment of active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, in patients from the age of 2 years who have had an inadequate response to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Amgevita can be given as monotherapy in case of intolerance to methotrexate or when continued treatment with methotrexate is inappropriate (for the efficacy in monotherapy see section 5.1). Adalimumab has not been studied in patients aged less than 2 years.

Enthesitis-related arthritis

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of active enthesitis-related arthritis in patients, 6 years of age and older, who have had an inadequate response to, or who are intolerant of, conventional therapy (see section 5.1).

Axial spondyloarthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS)

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of adults with severe active ankylosing spondylitis who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy.

Axial spondyloarthritis without radiographic evidence of AS

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of adults with severe axial spondyloarthritis without radiographic evidence of AS but with objective signs of inflammation by elevated CRP and/or MRI, who have had an inadequate response to, or are intolerant to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Psoriatic arthritis

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of active and progressive psoriatic arthritis in adults when the response to previous disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug therapy has been inadequate. Amgevita reduces the rate of progression of peripheral joint damage as measured by x-ray in patients with polyarticular symmetrical subtypes of the disease (see section 5.1) and improves physical function.

Psoriasis

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Paediatric plaque psoriasis

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of severe chronic plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents from 4 years of age who have had an inadequate response to or are inappropriate candidates for topical therapy and phototherapies.

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS)

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of active moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (acne inversa) in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age with an inadequate response to conventional systemic HS therapy (see sections 5.1 and 5.2).

Crohn’s disease

Amgevita is indicated for treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease, in adult patients who have not responded despite a full and adequate course of therapy with a corticosteroid and/or an immunosuppressant; or who are intolerant to or have medical contraindications for such therapies.

Paediatric Crohn's disease

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease in paediatric patients (from 6 years of age) who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy including primary nutrition therapy and a corticosteroid and/or an immunomodulator, or who are intolerant to or have contraindications for such therapies.

Ulcerative colitis

Amgevita is indicated for treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adult patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy including corticosteroids and 6-mercaptopurine (6-MP) or azathioprine (AZA), or who are intolerant to or have medical contraindications for such therapies.

Uveitis

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of non-infectious intermediate, posterior and panuveitis in adult patients who have had an inadequate response to corticosteroids, in patients in need of corticosteroid-sparing, or in whom corticosteroid treatment is inappropriate.

Paediatric uveitis

Amgevita is indicated for the treatment of paediatric chronic non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients from 2 years of age who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant to conventional therapy, or in whom conventional therapy is inappropriate.