Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,048 in the last 365 days.

New Fee Regulation: webinar for veterinary Marketing Authorisation Holders, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 20 June 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 20 June 2024, 11:00 (CEST)

On 7 February 2024, the European Parliament and the Council adopted Regulation (EU) 2024/568 on fees and charges payable to the European Medicines Agency ('New Fee Regulation' (“NFR”)). The regulation will come into force as of 1 January 2025.
The Agency invites all veterinary Industry Marketing Authorisation Holders to an introductory webinar on the upcoming changes resulting from the new fee regulation. During the webinar, the team will present the new changes foreseen by the legal text and that will impact the veterinary industry.

You just read:

New Fee Regulation: webinar for veterinary Marketing Authorisation Holders, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 20 June 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 20 June 2024, 11:00 (CEST)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more