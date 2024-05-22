New Fee Regulation: webinar for veterinary Marketing Authorisation Holders, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 20 June 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 20 June 2024, 11:00 (CEST)

On 7 February 2024, the European Parliament and the Council adopted Regulation (EU) 2024/568 on fees and charges payable to the European Medicines Agency ('New Fee Regulation' (“NFR”)). The regulation will come into force as of 1 January 2025.

The Agency invites all veterinary Industry Marketing Authorisation Holders to an introductory webinar on the upcoming changes resulting from the new fee regulation. During the webinar, the team will present the new changes foreseen by the legal text and that will impact the veterinary industry.