DNREC to Host Public Information Session in Lewes June 5 for Proposed Offshore Wind Project

Offshore wind developer US Wind, Inc. has submitted multiple permit applications to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for its wind energy project offshore of Maryland. To inform the public and engage Delawareans in the regulatory process, DNREC will host a public information session on Wednesday, June 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Beacon Middle School, 19483 John J. Williams Highway, Lewes, Del.

The offshore/onshore export cables are proposed to land at Delaware Seashore State Park’s 3R’s Beach parking lot near the DNREC building line and potential dune environments. It would interconnect into a proposed substation to be constructed on a tax parcel adjacent to the Indian River power plant in Sussex County. Portions of the proposed wind power export cables would be located under state-regulated wetlands and subaqueous lands in the Atlantic Ocean within Delaware state waters and the Indian River Bay. The proposed cabling covers 15.2 miles.

The public information session will provide Delawareans the opportunity to review US Wind’s permit applications for the proposed connector cables and substation. US Wind requires the following authorizations from two of DNREC’s division as follows:

Subaqueous Lands Permit – Division of Water

Water Quality Certification – Division of Water

Wetlands Permit – Division of Water

Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit – Division of Watershed Stewardship

At the public information session, Delaware residents and visitors can review display boards, engage with staff, federal partners, and the applicant and ask questions. The display boards, an online survey and other materials will be available after the session. Feedback from the public information session will inform the formal presentation for the Joint Virtual Public Hearing on July 9.

Written comments for the record will be accepted from now until Sept. 9, 2024, via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov ; by using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments; or by U.S. mail to Lisa A. Vest, Hearing Officer, Office of the Secretary, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901. Social media or text messaging platforms will not be accepted for submission to the record.

For additional details about the project, along with related documents, the public is encouraged to visit DNREC’s website at de.gov/uswind.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Water manages and protects Delaware’s water resources. The DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###