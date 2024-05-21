TAIWAN, May 21 - President Lai and King Mswati III of Eswatini hold bilateral talks and witness signing of joint statement and memoranda

On the morning of May 21, President Lai Ching-te and King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini held bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of three documents, including a joint statement. In remarks, President Lai thanked Eswatini for its long-term support for Taiwan’s international participation, and for speaking up for Taiwan at a range of venues. The president said that by building on the foundations already in place, Taiwan will continue to work together with Eswatini in promoting cooperation programs and advancing our countries’ prosperity and development.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I warmly welcome His Majesty King Mswati III on his 19th visit to Taiwan, this to attend the inauguration of myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao. This visit symbolizes the continued deepening of the diplomatic partnership between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Kingdom of Eswatini, and further strengthens the foundation for our future bilateral cooperation.

Eswatini’s foreign policy, based on the principle of “I have no enemy,” has established your country’s international reputation for championing peace. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan, like Eswatini, is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability and to actively participating in international organizations and events, and we hope to contribute even more to the world. For this reason, I extend my sincerest gratitude to Eswatini on behalf of the people of Taiwan for its long-term support for Taiwan’s international participation, and for speaking up for us at a range of venues.

We are aware of Your Majesty’s grand vision for Eswatini’s development. Over the past several years, our countries have enjoyed tangible results in our bilateral cooperation across fields including agriculture, education, vocational training, and information and communications technology. Building on these existing foundations, my administration will continue to work together with Eswatini in promoting cooperation programs and advancing our countries’ prosperity and development.

Taiwan and Eswatini enjoy more than half a century of diplomatic relations. As in Your Majesty’s attendance at this presidential inauguration, I am confident that Taiwan and Eswatini will continue to share in each other’s moments of honor and joy. I look forward to working with our distinguished guests to further exchanges and cooperation between our countries. I would also like to ask that Your Majesty convey my heartfelt greetings to Her Majesty the Queen Mother upon your return to Eswatini.

In his own remarks, King Mswati III congratulated President Lai on behalf of the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini on winning a free and fair election, and called Taiwan a global beacon of democracy. Commending former President Tsai for her past eight years of insightful leadership, saying that it deepened Taiwan’s democracy and significantly contributed to Taiwan’s growth, the king reaffirmed support for the relationship between Eswatini and Taiwan, saying that friendship, mutual respect, and productive cooperation form the foundation of bilateral ties.

Noting that bilateral cooperation has flourished, including in rural electrification, health, agricultural technology, a microfinance program for women entrepreneurs, and the development of a strategic oil reserve facility, King Mswati III expressed confidence that our countries can build upon these successes to further enhance the well-being of our peoples.

In conclusion, King Mswati III once again extended congratulations to President Lai on becoming the 16th-term president of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and expressed Eswatini’s commitment to working closely with Taiwan to strengthen our nations’ ties and achieve great things for the prosperity of our peoples and countries.

King Mswati III thanked President Lai for his astute leadership and commitment to our countries’ enduring friendship, and expressed hope that the president would visit the Kingdom of Eswatini and allow the people of Eswatini to reciprocate the hospitality received in Taiwan. The king assured the president that Taiwan has a true and trusted friend on the African continent that will continue to provide its support, and expressed his wish that our countries’ partnership continue to thrive and flourish.

After bilateral talks, President Lai and King Mswati III witnessed the signing by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Eswatini Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Pholile Dlamini-Shakantu of a bilateral joint statement, the signing by Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo (郭智輝) and Eswatini Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Bheki Khumalo of a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a digital commerce initiative, and the signing by Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) and Central Bank of Eswatini Governor Phil Mnisi of a memorandum of cooperation between their respective banks.



The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Eswatini Ambassador Promise Msibi.