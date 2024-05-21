TAIWAN, May 21 - President Lai meets Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown

On the afternoon of May 21, President Lai Ching-te met with papal envoy and Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown. In remarks, President Lai said that in recent years, Taiwan has taken on more responsibilities and has worked hand in hand with the Holy See to administer humanitarian aid and contribute more to the international community. The president said that moving forward, Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the Holy See to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability and protect freedom of religion or belief.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I would like to begin by thanking Archbishop Brown for serving as papal envoy to attend my and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao’s inauguration ceremony. On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend my sincere welcome and gratitude.

In recent years, Taiwan and the Holy See have continued to advance our friendship through mutual visits at various levels. Taiwan has responded to Pope Francis’s call for increased international humanitarian aid by taking on more responsibilities. We have worked hand in hand with the Holy See to administer humanitarian aid and contribute more to the international community.

At the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan followed the Holy See’s lead and sent warmth to Ukraine: We donated supplies including power generation equipment, made-in-Taiwan thermal clothing, and medicine. Taiwan also supported infrastructure projects that are helping Ukrainians rebuild their homeland.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Pope Francis for his message of condolences and his prayers for those affected as well as for emergency personnel after the earthquake in Taiwan last month. We are deeply appreciative of his warm gesture. Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the Holy See to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability and protect freedom of religion or belief.

In closing, I want to thank Archbishop Brown once again for visiting Taiwan and wish you a successful visit. Please convey our greetings from Taiwan to the Pope.

Archbishop Brown was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Rev. Monsignor Stefano Mazzotti of the Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan.