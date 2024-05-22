Smokey Bones Redefines Value on National Hamburger Day with $6.49 Cheeseburger Meal

The ‘Masters of the Meat’ Launches an Unbeatable Deal With Unbeatable Flavor On May 28

Plantation, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sink your teeth into serious value as Smokey Bones , owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., offers an irresistible offer on National Hamburger Day. Continuing its 25th anniversary roll back pricing, on National Hamburger Day, May 28, guests who purchase a soft drink or alcoholic beverage can add on Smokey Bones’ signature Cheeseburger platter for only $6.49. Just like it was priced in ’99! Smokey Bones continues to redefine dining value by rewarding its loyal guests with exceptional meals with premium meats at a competitive value.

“We’re rolling back the price of our premium Cheeseburger meal to what it was when we first opened our doors, so guests can enjoy a casual dining experience at an unbeatable price,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “In today’s restaurant environment, one of our top priorities is to cater to guests’ needs by providing compelling dining options that won't strain their wallets. We're excited to satisfy their burger cravings during this special celebration!”

Guests can savor Smokey Bones’ thick, juicy all-beef burger which comes with their choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a regular side. Sides include natural-cut fries, fresh steamed broccoli, creamy coleslaw, and more. For an extra treat, fans can add premium toppings like bacon, roasted mushrooms, house-smoked pulled pork, or a fried egg for an additional charge.

The National Hamburger Day offer is available for dine-in only at all locations while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night everyday. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

For additional information and a list of locations, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com . Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

