Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,049 in the last 365 days.

Materialise to Hold Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on June 4, 2024

LEUVEN, Belgium, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and sophisticated 3D printing solutions, today announced that it will host its Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting at 10:00 am CEST on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The convening notices and other documents pertaining to the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, including the annual report, are available on Materialise's website at https://investors.materialise.com/governance-documents

 

About Materialise
Materialise incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable flexible industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries — including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities. For additional information, please visit www.materialise.com

For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com


Kristof Sehmke
Materialise
+32477702260
kristof.sehmke@materialise.be

You just read:

Materialise to Hold Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on June 4, 2024

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more