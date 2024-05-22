Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Income Before Income Taxes Increased More Than 50% Year-Over-Year

170 Basis Points Year-Over-Year Increase in Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage

Net Contracts per Community Increased Year-Over-Year to 13.9

MATAWAN, N.J., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2024.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED APRIL 30, 2024:

Total revenues were $708.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $703.7 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended April 30, 2024, total revenues were $1.30 billion compared with $1.22 billion in the first half of fiscal 2023.



Sale of homes revenues increased to $686.9 million (1,283 homes) in the fiscal 2024 second quarter compared with $670.7 million (1,225 homes) in the previous year’s second quarter. During the six months ended April 30, 2024, sale of homes revenues increased to $1.26 billion (2,346 homes) compared with $1.17 billion (2,163 homes) in the previous year’s first six months.



Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures(1) sale of homes revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 47.5% to $119.0 million (177 homes) compared with $80.7 million (121 homes) for the three months ended April 30, 2023. For the first half of fiscal 2024, domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues increased 48.1% to $235.9 million (344 homes) compared with $159.3 (228 homes) in the six months ended April 30, 2023.



Sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 7.3% to $805.9 million (1,460 homes) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $751.4 million (1,346 homes) during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. During the six months ended April 30, 2024, sale of homes revenues, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 12.5% to $1.50 billion (2,690 homes) compared with $1.33 billion (2,391 homes) during the first half of fiscal 2023.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 19.5% for the three months ended April 30, 2024, compared with 17.8% during the second quarter a year ago. During the first six months of fiscal 2024, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 18.9% compared with 18.1% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 22.6% during the fiscal 2024 second quarter compared with 20.9% in last year’s second quarter. For the six months ended April 30, 2024, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 22.3% compared with 21.2% in the first six months of the previous fiscal year.



Total SG&A was $79.0 million, or 11.2% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $75.5 million, or 10.7% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Total SG&A was $165.1 million, or 12.7% of total revenues, in the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared with $148.9 million, or 12.2% of total revenues, in the previous year’s first half.



Total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 4.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 5.1% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. For the six months ended April 30, 2024, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 4.7% compared with 5.4% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.



Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 50.4% to $69.4 million compared with $46.1 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2024, income before income taxes increased 58.9% to $102.0 million compared with $64.2 million during the first half of the prior fiscal year.

Net income increased 48.9% to $50.8 million, or $6.66 per diluted common share, for the three months ended April 30, 2024, compared with net income of $34.1 million, or $4.47 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2024, net income was $74.7 million, or $9.57 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $52.9 million, or $6.74 per diluted common share, during the same period of fiscal 2023.



EBITDA increased to $101.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $86.6 million for the second quarter of the prior year. For the first six months of fiscal 2024, EBITDA was $166.4 million compared with $136.1 million in the same period of the prior year.



Consolidated contracts in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to 1,512 homes ($785.8 million) compared with 1,477 homes ($785.7 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended April 30, 2024, increased to 1,761 homes ($961.2 million) compared with 1,614 homes ($876.8 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.



As of April 30, 2024, consolidated community count was 109 communities, compared with 114 communities April 30, 2023. Community count, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 132 as of April 30, 2024, compared with 128 communities at April 30, 2023. During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, three open for sale consolidated communities were contributed to an unconsolidated joint venture. Over the past twelve months, 11 open for sale consolidated communities were contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures.



Consolidated contracts per community increased 6.9% year-over-year to 13.9 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 13.0 contracts per community for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Contracts per community, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 5.6% to 13.3 in the three months ended April 30, 2024, compared with 12.6 contracts per community in the same quarter one year ago.

The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of April 30, 2024, decreased 14.7% to $1.13 billion compared with $1.32 billion as of April 30, 2023. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2024, decreased 2.1% to $1.51 billion compared with $1.54 billion as of April 30, 2023.

The gross contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 14% for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024 compared with 18% in the fiscal 2023 second quarter. The gross contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 13% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with 18% in the second quarter of the prior year.

For the trailing twelve-month period our return on equity (ROE) was 39.5% and earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (EBIT ROI) was 33.5%. We believe for the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we had the highest ROE and the third highest EBIT ROI compared to 15 of our publicly traded peers.

(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF APRIL 30, 2024:

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, land and land development spending was $230.5 million compared with $156.5 million in the same quarter one year ago. This is essentially the same as the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which was the highest amount of quarterly land and land development spend since we started reporting it in fiscal 2010. For the first half of fiscal 2024, land and land development spending was $460.9 million compared with $290.9 million in the same period one year ago. We are clearly focusing on growth.



Total liquidity as of April 30, 2024 was $310.7 million, well above our targeted liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, approximately 6,300 lots were put under option or acquired in 63 consolidated communities.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, repurchased 106,047 shares of common stock for $15.0 million or an average price of $141 per share.



As of April 30, 2024, our total controlled consolidated lots were 36,841, an increase compared with both 28,657 lots at the end of the second quarter of the previous year and 33,576 lots at January 31, 2024. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled a 7.3 years’ supply.



DEBT REDUCTION:

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company paid $31.5 million in cash and issued an additional $93.5 million principal amount of 10.0% Senior Secured 1.75 Lien Term Loans under the Credit Agreement due January 31, 2028 to retire $168.7 million principal amount of debt comprised of $64.0 million principal amount of 13.5% Senior Unsecured Notes due February 1, 2026, $39.6 million principal amount of existing Senior Unsecured Term Loans under the Credit Facility due February 1, 2027 and $65.2 million principal amount of existing 5.0% Senior Notes due February 1, 2040.



Key benefits of the exchange are a principal reduction of $75 million of debt outstanding and a reduction in annual interest expense of approximately $8.5 million.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE (2) :

The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and for the full fiscal year. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $147.83 on April 30, 2024.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, total revenues are expected to be between $675 million and $775 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 21.5% and 23.5%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $65 million and $75 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $97 million and $107 million.

For the full fiscal year, total revenues are expected to be between $2.75 billion and $3.00 billion, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 21.5% and 23.0%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $265 million and $300 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $395 million and $430 million and fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $25 and $29. At the midpoint of our guidance, we anticipate our common book value per share to increase by 45% at October 31, 2024 to approximately $106 per share compared to last year’s value at year-end of $73 per share.

(2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“Given the rising mortgage rate environment, we are extremely pleased with our performance during the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted pretax income were both significantly above the high end of our guidance,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are firmly in the higher-for-longer mortgage rate environment yet demand for new homes remains resilient. Our contracts per community for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 increased to 13.9, which was 22% higher than the average second quarter contracts per community since 1997. Website visits and foot traffic in our communities continues to be strong.”

“After paying down over $741 million of debt over the past several years, we are now in a position where we will shift our primary focus to growth rather than using cash flow for further debt reduction in the near term. We expect future revenue growth will facilitate the achievement of both economies of scale and higher levels of profits which will improve our credit metrics and enhance our balance sheet by increasing equity levels. The housing market continues to be driven by an ongoing shortage of housing supply, a stable economy with low levels of unemployment and robust demographic trends. We are optimistic that we will be able to capitalize on these positive fundamentals and continue to deliver top-tier industry returns to our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2024 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues $ 708,380 $ 703,661 $ 1,302,576 $ 1,219,027 Costs and expenses (1) 650,152 662,946 1,228,108 1,167,425 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - 1,371 - Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 11,164 5,408 26,116 12,568 Income before income taxes 69,392 46,123 101,955 64,170 Income tax provision 18,556 11,977 27,215 11,308 Net income 50,836 34,146 74,740 52,862 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 5,338 5,338 Net income available to common stockholders $ 48,167 $ 31,477 $ 69,402 $ 47,524 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 7.12 $ 4.68 $ 10.22 $ 7.05 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,457 6,166 6,477 6,176 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 6.66 $ 4.47 $ 9.57 $ 6.74 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,902 6,462 6,920 6,463 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2024 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income before income taxes $ 69,392 $ 46,123 $ 101,955 $ 64,170 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 237 137 539 614 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - (1,371 ) - Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1) $ 69,629 $ 46,260 $ 101,123 $ 64,784 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2024 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $ 686,929 $ 670,708 $ 1,260,565 $ 1,170,353 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 531,385 530,759 979,833 921,722 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 155,544 139,949 280,732 248,631 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 21,543 20,521 41,441 35,522 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 134,001 119,428 239,291 213,109 Land charges 237 137 539 614 Homebuilding gross margin $ 133,764 $ 119,291 $ 238,752 $ 212,495 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 19.5 % 17.8 % 18.9 % 18.1 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 22.6 % 20.9 % 22.3 % 21.2 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 19.5 % 17.8 % 19.0 % 18.2 % Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $ 213 $ 15,284 $ 1,553 $ 15,613 Cost of sales, excluding interest (1) 117 9,863 882 9,940 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 96 5,421 671 5,673 Land and lot sales interest expense - 904 - 925 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest $ 96 $ 4,517 $ 671 $ 4,748 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2024 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 50,836 $ 34,146 $ 74,740 $ 52,862 Income tax provision 18,556 11,977 27,215 11,308 Interest expense 30,512 35,926 60,861 66,041 EBIT (1) 99,904 82,049 162,816 130,211 Depreciation and amortization 2,014 4,514 3,612 5,924 EBITDA (2) 101,918 86,563 166,428 136,135 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 237 137 539 614 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - (1,371 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 102,155 $ 86,700 $ 165,596 $ 136,749 Interest incurred $ 34,530 $ 35,122 $ 66,491 $ 69,448 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 2.96 2.47 2.49 1.97 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2024 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $ 53,672 $ 60,795 $ 52,060 $ 59,600 Plus: interest incurred 34,530 35,122 66,491 69,448 Less: interest expensed (30,512 ) (35,926 ) (60,861 ) (66,041 ) Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint venture (1) (5,468 ) - (5,468 ) (3,016 ) Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint venture (2) - 283 - 283 Interest capitalized at end of period (3) $ 52,222 $ 60,274 $ 52,222 $ 60,274 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the six months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets purchased from a joint venture the company closed out during the six months ended April 30, 2023. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2024 Calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBIT ROI TTM For the quarter ended ended (Dollars in thousands) 7/31/2023 10/31/2023 1/31/2024 4/30/2024 4/30/2024 Consolidated EBIT $ 103,164 $ 157,478 $ 62,912 $ 99,904 $ 423,458 Impairments and walk away $ 308 $ 614 $ 302 $ 237 $ 1,461 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt $ 4,082 $ 21,556 $ (1,371 ) $ 0 $ 24,267 Adjusted EBIT $ 107,554 $ 179,648 $ 61,843 $ 100,141 $ 449,186 As of 4/30/2023 7/31/2023 10/31/2023 1/31/2024 4/30/2024 Total inventories $ 1,484,992 $ 1,411,260 $ 1,349,186 $ 1,463,558 $ 1,417,058 Less liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 200,299 145,979 124,254 114,658 86,618 Less capitalized interest 60,274 55,274 52,060 53,672 52,222 Plus investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 85,820 85,260 97,886 110,592 150,674 Five

Quarter Goodwill - - - - - Average Inventories less consolidated inventory not owned and capitalized interest plus liabilities from inventory not owned $ 1,310,239 $ 1,295,267 $ 1,270,758 $ 1,405,820 $ 1,428,892 $ 1,342,195 Consolidated Adjusted EBIT ROI 33.5%





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data) April 30, October 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,966 $ 434,119 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,370 8,431 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,135,232 998,841 Land and land options held for future development or sale 138,641 125,587 Consolidated inventory not owned 143,185 224,758 Total inventories 1,417,058 1,349,186 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 150,674 97,886 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 24,975 27,982 Property and equipment, net 39,593 33,946 Prepaid expenses and other assets 72,747 69,886 Total homebuilding 1,895,383 2,021,436 Financial services 142,559 168,671 Deferred tax assets, net 279,704 302,833 Total assets $ 2,317,646 $ 2,492,940 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $ 85,557 $ 91,539 Accounts payable and other liabilities 379,367 415,480 Customers’ deposits 45,619 51,419 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 86,618 124,254 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 932,957 1,051,491 Accrued interest 18,220 26,926 Total homebuilding 1,548,338 1,761,109 Financial services 122,262 148,181 Income taxes payable - 1,861 Total liabilities 1,670,600 1,911,151 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,288,200 shares at April 30, 2024 and 6,247,308 shares at October 31, 2023 63 62 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 736,593 shares at April 30, 2024 and 776,750 shares at October 31, 2023 7 8 Paid in capital - common stock 747,001 735,946 Accumulated deficit (87,795 ) (157,197 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 1,007,426 shares of Class A common stock at April 30, 2024 and 901,379 shares at October 31, 2023; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2024 and October 31, 2023 (147,529 ) (132,382 ) Total Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stockholders’ equity 647,046 581,736 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures - 53 Total equity 647,046 581,789 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,317,646 $ 2,492,940

(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2023

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $ 686,929 $ 670,708 $ 1,260,565 $ 1,170,353 Land sales and other revenues 4,284 18,750 9,576 22,307 Total homebuilding 691,213 689,458 1,270,141 1,192,660 Financial services 17,167 14,203 32,435 26,367 Total revenues 708,380 703,661 1,302,576 1,219,027 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 531,502 540,622 980,715 931,662 Cost of sales interest 21,543 21,425 41,441 36,447 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 237 137 539 614 Total cost of sales 553,282 562,184 1,022,695 968,723 Selling, general and administrative 46,489 50,456 95,426 98,374 Total homebuilding expenses 599,771 612,640 1,118,121 1,067,097 Financial services 12,023 10,152 23,494 19,205 Corporate general and administrative 32,517 25,079 69,650 50,569 Other interest 8,969 14,501 19,420 29,594 Other (income) expenses, net (3,128 ) 574 (2,577 ) 960 Total expenses 650,152 662,946 1,228,108 1,167,425 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - 1,371 - Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 11,164 5,408 26,116 12,568 Income before income taxes 69,392 46,123 101,955 64,170 State and federal income tax provision: State 5,231 1,083 7,437 3,294 Federal 13,325 10,894 19,778 8,014 Total income taxes 18,556 11,977 27,215 11,308 Net income 50,836 34,146 74,740 52,862 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 5,338 5,338 Net income available to common stockholders $ 48,167 $ 31,477 $ 69,402 $ 47,524 Per share data: Basic: Net income per common share $ 7.12 $ 4.68 $ 10.22 $ 7.05 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,457 6,166 6,477 6,176 Assuming dilution: Net income per common share $ 6.66 $ 4.47 $ 9.57 $ 6.74 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,902 6,462 6,920 6,463





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 549 413 32.9% 331 358 (7.5)% 800 875 (8.6)% Dollars $ 326,975 $ 260,320 25.6% $ 197,708 $ 211,535 (6.5)% $ 538,053 $ 513,574 4.8% Avg. Price $ 595,583 $ 630,315 (5.5)% $ 597,305 $ 590,880 1.1% $ 672,566 $ 586,942 14.6% Southeast (3) (FL, GA, SC) Home 164 275 (40.4)% 246 174 41.4% 435 626 (30.5)% Dollars $ 74,061 $ 132,954 (44.3)% $ 128,369 $ 100,905 27.2% $ 202,343 $ 351,392 (42.4)% Avg. Price $ 451,591 $ 483,469 (6.6)% $ 521,825 $ 579,914 (10.0)% $ 465,156 $ 561,329 (17.1)% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 799 789 1.3% 706 693 1.9% 783 817 (4.2)% Dollars $ 384,774 $ 392,418 (1.9)% $ 360,852 $ 358,268 0.7% $ 389,094 $ 459,819 (15.4)% Avg. Price $ 481,569 $ 497,361 (3.2)% $ 511,122 $ 516,981 (1.1)% $ 496,927 $ 562,814 (11.7)% Consolidated Total Home 1,512 1,477 2.4% 1,283 1,225 4.7% 2,018 2,318 (12.9)% Dollars $ 785,810 $ 785,692 0.0% $ 686,929 $ 670,708 2.4% $ 1,129,490 $ 1,324,785 (14.7)% Avg. Price $ 519,716 $ 531,951 (2.3)% $ 535,408 $ 547,517 (2.2)% $ 559,708 $ 571,521 (2.1)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (4) (excluding KSA JV) Home 249 137 81.8% 177 121 46.3% 528 295 79.0% Dollars $ 175,388 $ 91,063 92.6% $ 119,011 $ 80,677 47.5% $ 375,907 $ 213,533 76.0% Avg. Price $ 704,369 $ 664,693 6.0% $ 672,379 $ 666,752 0.8% $ 711,945 $ 723,841 (1.6)% Grand Total Home 1,761 1,614 9.1% 1,460 1,346 8.5% 2,546 2,613 (2.6)% Dollars $ 961,198 876,755 9.6% $ 805,940 $ 751,385 7.3% $ 1,505,397 $ 1,538,318 (2.1)% Avg. Price $ 545,825 543,219 0.5% $ 552,014 $ 558,236 (1.1)% $ 591,279 $ 588,717 0.4% KSA JV Only Home 30 1 2,900.0% 5 0 0.0% 105 2,223 (95.3)% Dollars $ 7,133 157 4,443.3% $ 1,238 $ 0 0.0% $ 19,853 $ 348,976 (94.3)% Avg. Price $ 237,767 157,000 51.4% $ 247,600 $ 0 0.0% $ 189,076 $ 156,984 20.4% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023.

(3) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.

(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ending Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 932 724 28.7% 663 729 (9.1)% 800 875 (8.6)% Dollars $ 575,728 $ 446,170 29.0% $ 387,697 $ 422,409 (8.2)% $ 538,053 $ 513,574 4.8% Avg. Price $ 617,734 $ 616,257 0.2% $ 584,762 $ 579,436 0.9% $ 672,566 $ 586,942 14.6% Southeast (3) (FL, GA, SC) Home 274 439 (37.6)% 441 315 40.0% 435 626 (30.5)% Dollars $ 142,732 $ 215,145 (33.7)% $ 233,997 $ 174,641 34.0% $ 202,343 $ 351,392 (42.4)% Avg. Price $ 520,920 $ 490,080 6.3% $ 530,605 $ 554,416 (4.3)% $ 465,156 $ 561,329 (17.1)% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 1,433 1,102 30.0% 1,242 1,119 11.0% 783 817 (4.2)% Dollars $ 691,702 $ 539,505 28.2% $ 638,871 $ 573,303 11.4% $ 389,094 $ 459,819 (15.4)% Avg. Price $ 482,695 $ 489,569 (1.4)% $ 514,389 $ 512,335 0.4% $ 496,927 $ 562,814 (11.7)% Consolidated Total Home 2,639 2,265 16.5% 2,346 2,163 8.5% 2,018 2,318 (12.9)% Dollars $ 1,410,162 $ 1,200,820 17.4% $ 1,260,565 $ 1,170,353 7.7% $ 1,129,490 $ 1,324,785 (14.7)% Avg. Price $ 534,355 $ 530,163 0.8% $ 537,325 $ 541,079 (0.7)% $ 559,708 $ 571,521 (2.1)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (4) (excluding KSA JV) Home 401 242 65.7% 344 228 50.9% 528 295 79.0% Dollars $ 275,493 $ 162,744 69.3% $ 235,946 $ 159,347 48.1% $ 375,907 $ 213,533 76.0% Avg. Price $ 687,015 $ 672,496 2.2% $ 685,890 $ 698,890 (1.9)% $ 711,945 $ 723,841 (1.6)% Grand Total Home 3,040 2,507 21.3% 2,690 2,391 12.5% 2,546 2,613 (2.6)% Dollars $ 1,685,655 $ 1,363,564 23.6% $ 1,496,511 $ 1,329,700 12.5% $ 1,505,397 $ 1,538,318 (2.1)% Avg. Price $ 554,492 $ 543,903 1.9% $ 556,324 $ 556,127 0.0% $ 591,279 $ 588,717 0.4% KSA JV Only Home 99 10 890.0% 44 0 0.0% 105 2,223 (95.3)% Dollars $ 21,241 $ 1,555 1,266.0% $ 9,512 $ 0 0.0% $ 19,853 $ 348,976 (94.3)% Avg. Price $ 214,556 $ 155,500 38.0% $ 216,182 $ 0 0.0% $ 189,076 $ 156,984 20.4% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $6.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the consolidated Northeast segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2023. Also reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023.

(3) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.

(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 156 49 218.4% 90 61 47.5% 292 115 153.9% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 123,347 $ 35,988 242.7% $ 65,531 $ 41,573 57.6% $ 238,635 $ 82,935 187.7% (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 790,686 $ 734,449 7.7% $ 728,122 $ 681,525 6.8% $ 817,243 $ 721,174 13.3% Southeast (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 60 73 (17.8)% 69 49 40.8% 195 161 21.1% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 35,503 $ 46,755 (24.1)% $ 44,243 $ 33,050 33.9% $ 117,650 $ 119,901 (1.9)% Avg. Price $ 591,717 $ 640,479 (7.6)% $ 641,203 $ 674,490 (4.9)% $ 603,333 $ 744,727 (19.0)% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 33 15 120.0% 18 11 63.6% 41 19 115.8% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 16,538 $ 8,320 98.8% $ 9,237 $ 6,054 52.6% $ 19,622 $ 10,697 83.4% Avg. Price $ 501,152 $ 554,667 (9.6)% $ 513,167 $ 550,364 (6.8)% $ 478,585 $ 563,000 (15.0)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (4) (Excluding KSA JV) Home 249 137 81.8% 177 121 46.3% 528 295 79.0% Dollars $ 175,388 $ 91,063 92.6% $ 119,011 $ 80,677 47.5% $ 375,907 $ 213,533 76.0% Avg. Price $ 704,369 $ 664,693 6.0% $ 672,379 $ 666,752 0.8% $ 711,945 $ 723,841 (1.6)% KSA JV Only Home 30 1 2,900.0% 5 0 0.0% 105 2,223 (95.3)% Dollars $ 7,133 $ 157 4,443.3% $ 1,238 $ 0 0.0% $ 19,853 $ 348,976 (94.3)% Avg. Price $ 237,767 $ 157,000 51.4% $ 247,600 $ 0 0.0% $ 189,076 $ 156,984 20.4% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023.

(3) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.

(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 227 99 129.3% 181 126 43.7% 292 115 153.9% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 180,703 $ 75,921 138.0% $ 133,707 $ 92,349 44.8% $ 238,635 $ 82,935 187.7% (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 796,048 $ 766,879 3.8% $ 738,713 $ 732,929 0.8% $ 817,243 $ 721,174 13.3% Southeast (3) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 115 112 2.7% 119 80 48.8% 195 161 21.1% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 66,671 $ 69,720 (4.4)% $ 79,521 $ 55,247 43.9% $ 117,650 $ 119,901 (1.9)% Avg. Price $ 579,748 $ 622,500 (6.9)% $ 668,244 $ 690,588 (3.2)% $ 603,333 $ 744,727 (19.0)% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 59 31 90.3% 44 22 100.0% 41 19 115.8% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 28,119 $ 17,103 64.4% $ 22,718 $ 11,751 93.3% $ 19,622 $ 10,697 83.4% Avg. Price $ 476,593 $ 551,710 (13.6)% $ 516,318 $ 534,136 (3.3)% $ 478,585 $ 563,000 (15.0)% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (4) (Excluding KSA JV) Home 401 242 65.7% 344 228 50.9% 528 295 79.0% Dollars $ 275,493 $ 162,744 69.3% $ 235,946 $ 159,347 48.1% $ 375,907 $ 213,533 76.0% Avg. Price $ 687,015 $ 672,496 2.2% $ 685,890 $ 698,890 (1.9)% $ 711,945 $ 723,841 (1.6)% KSA JV Only Home 99 10 890.0% 44 0 0.0% 105 2,223 (95.3)% Dollars $ 21,241 $ 1,555 1,266.0% $ 9,512 $ 0 0.0% $ 19,853 $ 348,976 (94.3)% Avg. Price $ 214,556 $ 155,500 38.0% $ 216,182 $ 0 0.0% $ 189,076 $ 156,984 20.4% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $6.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the consolidated Northeast segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2023. Also reflects the reclassification of 38 homes and $32.3 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2023 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended April 30, 2023.

(3) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.

(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.



