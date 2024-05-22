Sustain SoCal to Host 11th Annual Driving Mobility Symposium on June 27, 2024

Premier Event Focused on the Evolving Trends in Mobility and Advanced Transportation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) , today announces that it will host the 11thAnnual Driving Mobility Symposium (“Driving Mobility 11") on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The event will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA.

Driving Mobility 11 is the premier event focused on evolving trends in mobility and advanced transportation in Southern California and beyond. The in-person symposium and EXPO attracts renowned thought leaders and experts from across the state and broader region, to advance the discourse on sustainability and economics in the Southern California region.

Invited speakers will share perspectives and insights on a variety of aspects related to the transition towards green transportation in both the private and public spheres. Discussions will delve into electrification, V2X, hydrogen/fuel cell, OEM and investor trends, connected vehicles, mobility as a service, incentives, policy & legislation and sustainability among others.

Highly engaging and enlightening sessions will enable attendees to fine-tune their understanding of the broader industry landscape; build a deeper appreciation for the geopolitical, consumer, and environmental factors at play; explore collaborative opportunities with industry peers; and learn of best practices and innovative strategies to address prevailing challenges.

The EXPO provides industry professionals and student attendees a unique opportunity to interact with cutting-edge technologies in the mobility decarbonization space and associated industries.

With C-suite leaders and senior management available on the EXPO floor, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the high-powered networking opportunities available to them, and in the process build stronger relationships with fellow professionals and expand their industry networks.

C. Scott Kitcher, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal, commented, “Now in its 11th edition, the Driving Mobility series has played a pivotal role in empowering the mobility ecosystem in Southern California and surrounding regions. At Sustain SoCal, we are committed to connecting renowned industry veterans with highly curious and knowledgeable attendees to advance both the discussion and actions related to sustainable economic development. The EXPO offers a glimpse into the very latest in technological advancements, making this a must-attend event.”

Previous speakers at Sustain SoCal events have included representatives from local government bodies, utilities, and technology companies, as well as large corporate adopters, seasoned investors, and non-profit agencies.

For more information and registration details, visit: https://sustainsocal.org/event/driving-mobility-11/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

