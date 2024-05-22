FIT4MOM Partners with ABC Fitness for Member Management Solution to Grow Pre and Postnatal Women’s Wellbeing Programs

Dallas, Texas, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIT4MOM, a renowned leader in women's pre and postnatal fitness programs, has selected ABC Fitness, the number one technology provider for fitness businesses worldwide, as their exclusive member management solution. ABC Fitness’ boutique and studio franchise solution, ABC Glofox, will provide its operating platform to FIT4MOM in their nearly 250 locations, with growth expected to accelerate in the next two to three years, fueled by this partnership.

The collaboration between ABC Fitness and FIT4MOM marks an exciting milestone in the fitness industry, uniting two innovative companies dedicated to enhancing the lives of people through connection, community, and physical activity.

“ABC Fitness has an impressive team and has already proven that their ABC Glofox platform is a leading operating system in the boutique franchise space. We feel confident that they are the partner to support us as we continue to grow our franchise network,” said Bonnie Perry, Director of Operations for FIT4MOM franchise system.

Under this partnership, ABC Glofox’s innovative platform will support all FIT4MOM’s locations, improving the member booking experience and providing detailed insights and reports to help each franchise grow. Additionally, ABC Glofox’ custom branded app, retention tools, and management services will come together to play a pivotal role in facilitating FIT4MOM's growth.

"FIT4MOM is changing the way mothers support their wellbeing, and we are thrilled that ABC Glofox will be part of their journey,” said Bill Davis, CEO, ABC Fitness. “FIT4MOM is a leading fitness franchise in the industry, and working together with our team at ABC Fitness, we will help the franchisees to become even stronger business leaders within their communities.”

FIT4MOM joins ABC Glofox’s growing, global customer-base which includes major and growing franchises like Jazzercise, BHOUT, and Spartan’s Boxing.

ABC Fitness is proud to partner with FIT4MOM to help more mothers and parents achieve their fitness and business goals. This partnership aligns with ABC Fitness’ overall commitment to Diversity, Equity, Belonging and Inclusion – a value that empowers all people, from employees to customers to consumers, to live authentically. ABC Fitness’ workforce is made up of nearly 50% women and offers benefits programs that specifically support women and parents, including industry-leading parental leave, regular Women in Tech events, and open personal time off.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo) ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 30K+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

About FIT4MOM

FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading company for pre and postnatal health, wellness, and fitness programs for every stage of motherhood. With nearly 2,300 individual class locations, 1,300 instructors, and 230 franchise owners nationwide, FIT4MOM reaches tens of thousands of moms all over the United States every day. Ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 as one of the fastest-growing franchises and among the top low-cost franchises, FIT4MOM continues to lead not only in the women’s fitness space but in the fitness franchise industry overall.

