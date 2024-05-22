Global Billion Dollar Recreational Vehicle Battery Market Size Expected to Continue to Grow as Demand Skyrockets

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The global Recreational Vehicle Battery market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate due to several driving factors. According to a report from Market Research Intellect (MRI), the global Recreational Vehicle Battery Market size in terms of revenue is expected to continue to grow additional billions of dollars in revenues and in a CAGR through 2031. MRI said: “Market Research Intellect anticipates a promising growth trajectory for the Recreational Vehicle Battery Market from 2024 to 2031, fueled by drivers. Technological advancements will catalyze product innovation and market expansion, while favorable regulatory policies and increasing consumer awareness will further boost demand. Market Research Intellect predicts a steady CAGR during this period, signaling significant growth potential. Companies in the Recreational Vehicle Battery Market can capitalize on this growth by focusing on strategic initiatives such as market diversification, brand building, and operational efficiency improvements. Embracing emerging trends such as trends will be crucial for staying competitive and meeting evolving consumer demands. By adopting proactive strategies and leveraging opportunities, businesses can position themselves for sustained success in the dynamic market landscape of 2024-2031.” Active defense stocks in news today include: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR), Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN).



MRI continued discussing the Emerging Trends in Recreational Vehicle Battery Market saying: "Digital Transformation: Recreational Vehicle Battery Market is experiencing a rapid digital transformation, with the adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, and blockchain, leading to enhanced operational efficiency, product innovation, and personalized customer experiences. Sustainable Practices: There is a growing emphasis on sustainability within the market, driven by consumer demand and regulatory pressures, leading to increased adoption of eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient processes, and waste reduction initiatives. Health and Wellness: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness, leading to the rise of functional and nutritious products in Recreational Vehicle Battery Market, as well as the integration of health-focused features into existing offerings. Global Recreational Vehicle Battery Market Expansion: With the globalization of markets, many companies in Recreational Vehicle Battery Market are exploring opportunities in emerging markets, leveraging their expertise and resources to expand their presence and tap into new customer segments."

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) Secures Test Engineering Contract with Bombardier Recreational Products - KULR Technology Group, (the "Company" or "KULR"), global leader in safe and high-performance energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded an engineering contract with Bombardier Recreational Products (“BRP”) (NASDAQ: DOOO) for the Company’s Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimetry (FTRC) testing services. This milestone underscores KULR's expanding influence and commitment to advancing battery safety in the rapidly growing electric recreational products sector. With an already established presence in space and military safe battery designs, KULR looks to continue discussions and market expansion with potential customers from major electric aviation, electric maritime, EV, and recreational off-road vehicle manufacturers.

The partnership highlights BRP’s proactive approach to thermal runaway management across all its e-mobility market verticals – including National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1192, while concurrently aligning with KULR’s development of the KULR ONE Design Solutions (K1-DS) platform, which focuses on regulatory compliance, including battery cell testing, propagation-resistant materials, pack and module level testing. The NFPA 1192 standard establishes fire and life safety criteria for recreational vehicles to provide protection from loss of life from fire and explosion. "Securing this contract with BRP is a testament to the critical role that FTRC plays in ensuring the safety and reliability of next-generation consumer facing e-mobility products," said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR. "FTRC analysis is quickly becoming the de facto method to characterize cell-level thermal runaway, and we are actively working to expand our throughput for this testing in the coming months."

KULR's exclusive worldwide license for NASA’s large format FTRC positions the company as the industry standard for battery testing and design services. Serving top automakers, space exploration companies, and electric truck manufacturers, KULR’s FTRC technology offers comprehensive thermal runaway characterization for various cell types. This crucial technology enhances battery safety across industries, providing detailed insights into thermal runaway behavior and aiding in regulatory compliance. As the global battery testing market is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2030, KULR’s FTRC capabilities ensure safe, high-capacity batteries for a sustainable future. CONTINUED… Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-kulr/



In other defense industry developments of note:

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) recently announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZRand Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) recently announced that it is scheduled to have a conference call on its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after market close on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.ff.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly thereafter.

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) recently reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. “During the first quarter, we took important strategic and financial actions to better position Workhorse for the future while continuing to hit major milestones,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “Our successful W56 demonstrations with dealers and fleet operators continue to affirm the strong market potential of our commercial EV trucks. This April, we celebrated a major milestone with a substantial order for our W4 CC trucks and expanded our dealer network to include new locations in New York and a set of dealership locations across the upper Midwest region.”

Mr. Dauch continued, “While we are pleased with our recent progress, we proactively took steps this quarter to preserve cash and extend our financial runway. We recently closed a financing transaction that provides liquidity in both the short term and over time, enabling us to continue our transition from a technology start-up into a successful commercial EV OEM. We have taken aggressive cost reduction actions across the organization, including a 20% reduction in force and throttling capacity at Union City by temporarily furloughing the team there, matching our resources and production demands until our financial and operating position permits.”

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) recently reported its operational highlights and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Company Highlights Were: Nasdaq extension for compliance by June 24, 2024; First Stag delivery to US Dealer and the Army Corp in May 2024; Continued delivery of the Grunt EVO; and 105 U.S. dealers and 9 international distributors covering 14 countries

As previously noted in our 2023 annual operational updates, Volcon presented its plan of compliance to the Nasdaq Hearing Panel on March 26, 2024 regarding ongoing compliance with the bid price and equity compliance. On April 2, 2024, Nasdaq informed the Company that it has provided an extension until June 24, 2024 for the Company to execute its plan of compliance.

On May 6, 2024, the Company shipped its first Stag to a U.S. dealer to fulfill our first consumer pre-order. The Company expects to ship additional Stags to U.S. dealers to begin fulfilling previously received pre-orders for the Stag from consumers who have paid a deposit. Although pre-orders are cancelable until the customer takes delivery of the Stag, the Company expects that we will be able to convert some of these pre-orders to sales in 2024. Also, as previously announced, the Company delivered its first Stag to the Army Corp of Engineers (Army Corp) on February 27, 2024, at its Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri facility. The Company expects to ship the Army Corp three more Stags on May 10, 2024 and anticipates additional deliveries to complete the Army Corp’s orders by July 2024.

