3D Printing Material Market Projected to Surge at 26% CAGR to US$ 16.4 Billion by 2034
Use of 3D printing materials to increase at a fast pace in medical equipment. For a more detailed analysis, get the full Fact.MR research report.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing provides production flexibility to designers for creating structures at economic prices, which is poised to help the global 3D printing material market (3Dプリント材料市場) reach a size of US$ 1.63 billion in 2024. Worldwide demand for 3D printing materials has been projected by Fact.MR in this revised study to increase at a high-value CAGR of 26% from 2024 to 2034.
Rising demand for flexible and lightweight components, especially in the automotive and aerospace sectors, is widening opportunities for manufacturers of 3D printing materials. In addition, various industries, such as aerospace, automotive, etc., are shifting to 3D printing materials for the manufacturing of parts with improved resistance and strength. These materials are used in the aerospace industry for their mechanical properties and features to produce end products with high accuracy.
Growing need for dental prosthetics due to macroeconomic factors, including unhealthy eating habits of more people is resulting in tooth loss and tooth decay, which is driving demand for 3D printing materials in surgical equipment.
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The global 3D printing material market, valued at US$ 1.63 billion in 2024, is anticipated to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated market value of US$ 16.4 billion by the end of 2034. This robust expansion is driven by a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% over the decade. East Asia is expected to be a major player in this market, holding a substantial 24.6% share by 2034. Within this region, the sales of 3D printing materials in South Korea are forecasted to rise at an impressive CAGR of 27.6% from 2024 to 2034. Additionally, 3D printing filaments are predicted to account for a significant portion of the market, comprising approximately 39.1% of the global market share by the end of 2034. This data highlights the dynamic growth and regional contributions shaping the future of the 3D printing material market.
“Development of customized industrial-grade 3D printing materials and adoption of more advanced 3D printing technology in home printers are key factors projected to contribute to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Corrosion Resistance Features of 3D Printing Filaments
Global demand for 3D printing filaments is expected to increase at a CAGR of 26.1% and reach a market value of US$ 6.41 billion by 2034. The rising demand for 3D printing filament is owing to its high melting temperatures and distinct properties. These filaments are used widely for the production of props, assembly parts, jigs & fixtures, and education models.
Key Market Players
Leading manufacturers of 3D printing materials are BASF New Business GbH, LPW Technology Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Impossible Objects Inc., Arkema S.A., SLM Solutions Group AG, Royal DSM N.V., Markforged Inc., The Exone Company, Stratasys Ltd., Voxeljet AG, General Electric, Evonik Industries AG, Materialize NV, Hoganas AB, and Sandvik AB.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 3D printing material market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder, filament, liquid), technology (fused filament fabrication, selective laser sintering, stereolithographic, direct metal laser sintering), type (plastic, metal, ceramic), application (prototyping, manufacturing, R&D), and vertical (automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer goods, construction), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
