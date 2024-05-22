ibex Wave iX Earns 2024 TITAN Business Award for Achievement in Technology Innovation

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that the ibex Wave iX AI-enabled CX solution suite has earned a Platinum Award for Achievement in Technology Innovation in the 2024 TITAN Business Awards .



“ibex is proud to receive the TITAN Platinum Award for Technology Innovation of 2024,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Generative AI is changing the CX landscape, and ibex is leading the way with innovative CX solutions that leverage AI to deliver transformative CX solutions now. ibex Wave iX elevates the customer experience, drives performance excellence, and reduces the overall cost-to-serve for top brands around the world.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. ibex Wave iX spans client collaboration, solution design, CX execution, and business insights to deliver authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options to businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards accepts entries from entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. Regardless of whether they are private or public, for-profit or non-profit, all participants have an equal chance at victory, extending the opportunity to various industries across the market.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners and applaud them for their outstanding work,” Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA remarked. “As a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses, we take pride in showcasing their remarkable achievements and acknowledging their excellence in the world of business.”

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate. Website: titanawards.com Facebook: titanbusinessawards X (Twitter): titanawards Media Partner: MUSE.World

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 29 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b112c99-0da9-4726-81ce-ac91f3d26d05