Potbelly Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, today announced that Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Cirulis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

  • On May 29, 2024, the Company will hold one-on-one meetings with investors at the Craig-Hallum 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN.
  • On June 4, 2024, the Company will be presenting at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Potbelly’s presentation will begin at 10:40 AM Central Time and will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.potbelly.com under the “Events and Presentation” section. The Company will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with more than 425 shops in the United States including more than 80 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

