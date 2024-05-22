Submit Release
GCM Grosvenor to Present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 5, 2024

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor, will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:40 p.m. CST.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on GCM Grosvenor’s public shareholders website and the event website. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $79 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Public Shareholders Contact
Stacie Selinger
sselinger@gcmlp.com
312-506-6583

Media Contact
Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck
H/Advisors Abernathy
tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global
212-371-5999


