Notified and Middle East Investor Relations Association to Power Industry Adoption of AI Technology

Organizations’ Ongoing Collaboration Reflects Shared Dedication to Advancing IR Profession and AI Enablement Across the Middle East and Globally

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced that it has joined the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) as an industry partner, aiming to advance the IR profession and empower AI enablement across the Middle East and globally. Notified, in collaboration with MEIRA, will equip the organization’s members and IR practitioners with valuable industry insights and best practices for leveraging AI and emerging technology – including educational resources and content, professional development opportunities, webinars and more.



MEIRA is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. Working closely with local exchanges and regulators, MEIRA connects Middle East market participants in the field of IR and improves standards of corporate governance, transparency and access – advancing and attracting global investment to the region. Notified will provide MEIRA’s regional members and IR practitioners across the globe with innovative content, resources, and ongoing educational opportunities – including a five-day AI Education Roadshow across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE. These initiatives will focus on navigating key industry trends, including how today’s IR professionals can leverage AI to transform their workflows and better tell their investment story across all stakeholders.

“The Middle East continues to thrive as a hub for innovation and artificial intelligence. The IR industry is evolving rapidly in response to this emerging tech – which will only grow in importance as IR pros look to gain better data and strategic insights amid a complex capital markets landscape,” said Nimesh Davé, President, Notified. “Notified is committed to providing IR professionals with not only the tools needed to effectively tell their stories and deepen trust with their audiences – but the insights and resources needed to leverage technology innovations in the space. Working together with MEIRA, we look forward to advancing opportunities and education for IR pros throughout this critical region, and across the globe.”

“MEIRA is dedicated to supporting IR professionals across the Middle East as investment and business quickly grows throughout the region,” said Paolo Casamassima, CEO, Middle East Investor Relations Association. “Notified is among the list of partners pioneering AI enablement across the Middle East and globally for Investor Relations Officers, through the development of tools that can better equip MEIRA members to navigate developing trends and adopt new, innovative technology to improve outcomes.”

Notified’s IR Platform enables today’s Investor Relations professionals to efficiently manage mission-critical communications and complex regulatory requirements – providing the comprehensive tools needed to deepen engagement and foster trust amongst key stakeholders and tell their investment stories more effectively.

About Notified

At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).



About MEIRA

MEIRA is the go-to, professional body dedicated to promoting Investor Relations Best Practices in the Middle East. Currently counting over 160 members across the GCC region, MEIRA's objective as an association is to promote good relations between listed companies and the capital markets and create a solid networking platform for IR professionals in the Middle East.

