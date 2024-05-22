PARK360 and Motwane Unite Forces to Revolutionize Parking Solutions Across India for Airtel Nxtra
PARK360 and Motwane have announced a transformative partnership to revolutionize parking solutions across India.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PARK360 and Motwane are thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership aimed at transforming parking solutions across India. This collaboration transcends the traditional vendor-client dynamic, representing a strategic alliance with a shared vision of innovation and exceptional value delivery.
Following the groundwork laid at the G20 Leaders Summit, PARK360 proudly reveals its latest milestone in partnership with Motwane. This significant collaboration will see the deployment of pan India Parking Solutions for over 150+ Corporate Locations of Airtel nxtra - India's largest network of Data Centers.
Motwane, with its extensive expertise, is teaming up with PARK360 to deliver cutting-edge Made In India High-Grade Hardware, seamlessly integrated with PARK360's robust and scalable software platform. These solutions promise to enhance security, efficiency, and overall effectiveness in on-ground parking operations.
Already, over 20 locations have successfully implemented these state-of-the-art solutions, with more than 30 locations currently in the deployment phase and an additional 100+ locations in the pipeline. This rapid expansion underscores the strength of the partnership and a joint commitment to innovation and excellence.
"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Motwane and collectively redefine the parking solutions landscape," remarked Sanchit Gaurav, CEO at PARK360. "This partnership epitomizes our dedication to innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients.
About PARK360: PARK360 is a leading provider of innovative Parking & Authorization Solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize parking operations for businesses and organizations worldwide.
Sanjiv Chauhan
PARK360
pr@park360.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube