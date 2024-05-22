Acetylene Price Trend, Historical Data, Chart Analysis, News 2024, Demand and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled " 𝗔𝗰𝗲𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 " delivers a comprehensive analysis of Acetylene prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗔𝗰𝗲𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮: 3838 USD/MT (Dissolved Acetylene Gas)

𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:

• 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Annual Subscription

• 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Annual Subscription

• 𝗕𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Annual Subscription

The study delves into the factors affecting Acetylene price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗔𝗰𝗲𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

The Acetylene (TiO2) market is primarily driven by its extensive use in various industries, including paints and coatings, plastics, and paper. As a vital pigment, TiO2 is prized for its exceptional brightness and very high refractive index, which makes it ideal for providing whiteness and opacity. These properties are essential in products like paints and coatings, which account for a substantial portion of the global demand. The construction boom in emerging economies, coupled with the resurgence in the automotive sector, particularly in the production of lightweight vehicles, has significantly increased the demand for paints and coatings, thereby propelling the TiO2 market. Additionally, the growing consumer preference for UV-resistant and durable products in the plastics industry has further fueled the consumption of Acetylene. Environmental regulations promoting eco-friendly products and processes have also led manufacturers to innovate and expand TiO2 applications, such as in photocatalytic uses for air purification and antibacterial coatings, thus broadening the market scope.

The global acetylene market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟭𝟭.𝟮 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟭𝟴.𝟰 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟱.𝟳𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. In the last quarter, the price of Acetylene has been influenced by several interconnected factors, prominently including raw material costs, global supply chain issues, and demand fluctuations in key market sectors. In the US market, the prices of Acetylene witnessed a volatile trend in the fourth quarter of 2023. Inquiries from downstream paints and coating industries improved slightly in the first half of Q4, leading to bullish market sentiments. Additionally, the market experienced supply-side pressure due to the limited availability of finished goods and manufacturers operating at reduced capacities. Besides, the fourth quarter of 2023 was a challenging period for the Acetylene market in the Asia Pacific region. In October, the prices of Acetylene escalated in the domestic market of Japan amid an increase in demand from downstream construction industries. Moreover, the prices of Acetylene witnessed a mixed price trend in the Belgian market in the fourth quarter of 2023. In October, the prices of Acetylene were observed to be on the higher end. The rise in TTF natural gas costs caused the manufacturing costs of Acetylene to remain buoyant, supporting the upshift observed in the price realizations of Acetylene.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗲𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• Acetylene Prices

• Acetylene Price Trend

• Acetylene Demand & Supply

• Acetylene Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• Acetylene Price Analysis

• Acetylene Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• Acetylene News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco



𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁.

